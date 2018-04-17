AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions

We'll host Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions Nov. 5-7 in Dallas. The exclusive joint event will have keynote sessions by top channel and technology leaders, breakout sessions for program deep dives, awards and plenty of surprises.

"Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions will be our best channel sales event ever," said Zee Hussain, channel chief, AT&T Partner Solutions. "We brought our indirect sales channels under one roof to leverage best-in-class resources from each of the teams. In November, Fusion attendees will see the power of our combined organization on display. Through our indirect sales channels, solution providers have choice in how they transform their businesses and grow with AT&T."

We're announcing Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions from this week's Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. And, it isn't just about our new event. With additional tools and program enhancements, it couldn't be a more exciting time to sell through our partner programs.

AT&T Alliance Channel

In 2017, we announced major enhancements were coming to make it easier to do business in the AT&T Alliance Channel. Now, we're bringing those enhancements to life. For the first time, solution providers have access to many of the tools our AT&T direct sellers use. These include:

Custom contracts and specialized pricing – We don't want our solution providers to spend unnecessary time customizing contracts. Now, AT&T teams can do the heavy lifting and get contracts created faster.

– We don't want our solution providers to spend unnecessary time customizing contracts. Now, AT&T teams can do the heavy lifting and get contracts created faster. Hands-off ordering support and delivery – Once a contract is signed on orders of select services, solution providers can now hand it off to teams dedicated to the Alliance Channel for processing. They'll add it to the system and project manage until the customer is up and running.

Our goal is to take as much administrative work off the plates of our solution providers as possible, so they can focus their time on selling.

AT&T Partner Exchange

Two years after announcing our Internet of Things (IoT) platform for AT&T Partner Exchange, IoT momentum continues to accelerate. At the end of 2017, we'd seen more than a 250% increase in IoT connections from our solution providers, year over year.

For solution providers who want to sell IoT solutions, but aren't sure how to get started, we're launching a new tool: the IoT Playbook. It has use cases, tools and resources to help them start selling IoT solutions. It's one more resource we're adding to our IoT website.

Although we sell end-to-end solutions, it all starts with connectivity. That's why we're growing our fiber network at AT&T. More than 8 million business customer locations nationwide are either on or within 1,000 feet of our fiber. That's more than 2x our nearest competitor. In both the AT&T Alliance Channel and AT&T Partner Exchange, we're helping solution providers win in our fiber markets with targeted offers, sales tools and marketing support. Solution providers have more opportunities than ever to grow revenue selling AT&T services.

Come see the latest we have to offer solution providers at booth #4001 at the Channel Partners Expo, April 17-20. You can also visit ACC Business, our boutique channel program, at booth #6026.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. More than 3 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not avail. everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on voice and data performance from independent 3rd party data.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-launching-new-bigger-channel-sales-event-in-2018-fusion-by-att-partner-solutions-300629719.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

Related Links

http://www.att.com

