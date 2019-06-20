Attorney Dmitry Gorin Discusses Harvey Weinstein Case in the Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Mr. Gorin was quoted in the Los Angeles Times involving Harvey Weinstein's $44 million settlement offer with the women who accused him of sexual abuse. Some of the parties involved do not like this deal. The bankruptcy court must focus on dividing assets and liabilities properly under the law, this often does not provide creditors every dollar owed them.

The LA Times reached out to Mr. Gorin for his opinion due to his experience defending high-profile clients and providing expert legal analysis on many prominent national cases.

At Eisner Gorin LLP, our criminal defense law firm has kept cases out of court for professional athletes, movie producers, and entertainers. Representing high-profiles clients requires unique skills, experience, and knowledge. The firm has litigated high-stakes criminal matters for over 25 years in state and federal courts nationally. Our goal is to get the accusations dismissed before court through investigation and pre-filing intervention.

The long term consequences of a high-profile arrest are significant for a defendant who lives in the public spotlight. Careers and endorsement can be ruined by even false claims. That is why immediate experienced intervention is so crucial. The Weinstein Company has been mired in controversy since allegations of sexual assault have been revealed publicly.

The law firm has caused numerous accusations of violence and sexual assault to be dropped before arraignment, even after arrest. Mr. Gorin and Mr. Eisner have litigated large scale white collar crimes, sex crimes, and narcotics cases nationally. Each partner has decades of trial experience, and is a State-Bar Certified Criminal Law Specialist. Eisner Gorin LLP has been annually selected to Best Law Firms by U.S. News and World Report, a ranking given to less than 1% of law firms nationally.

Alan Eisner and Dmitry Gorin are thought-leaders in the Los Angeles legal community and have regularly lectured to attorneys on criminal law issues in the Criminal Courts Bar Association, Beverly Hills Bar Association, San Fernando Valley Bar Association, Provisors, TEN, and local law schools.

The firm's partners are available for legal commentary and production consultations in Los Angeles, California. Many of our cases have been profiled by media outlets such as the Los Angeles Times, Daily News, Daily Bruin, Daily Mail UK, Variety Magazine, ABC, NBC and Court TV.

For more information, visit us online at https://www.egattorneys.com

Media Contact:

Dmitry Gorin

310-328-3776

SOURCE Eisner Gorin LLP

Related Links

https://www.egattorneys.com/

