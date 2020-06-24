Attorney General Karl A. Racine and Assistant AG Richard Rodriguez Sued by Precision Contracting Solutions for Cover-Up of Criminal Conduct within OAG

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Contracting Solutions "PCS" precisioncontractingsolutions.net and other Plaintiffs have filed a $25,000,000 lawsuit against the District of Columbia, Attorney General Karl A. Racine, Assistant AG Richard Rodriguez, DCist reporter Natalie Delgadillo and others, as well as counterclaims against the Office of the Attorney General. "OAG" The lawsuit and counterclaims are based in part on the alleged criminal conduct of OAG investigator Timothy Shirey and the alleged cover-up of his criminal conduct by Racine and Rodriguez. The lawsuit and counterclaims also include causes of action for libel, tortious interference with business relations and intentional infliction of emotional distress. View Lawsuit

According to the attached Court documents, OAG investigator Timothy Shirey unlawfully forced his way into a private residence while serving a documents subpoena by slamming open the secured front door and alarming residents who feared a criminal break-in was in progress. As stated in the lawsuit, Stephen Sieber explains "Upon hearing the door slam open, I ran downstairs and encountered Shirey standing in the middle of the first floor. Shirey then pointed his finger at me and aggressively threatened me stating, 'Your time has come!'"

"Every year too many people are killed when unannounced perpetrators break into the private residence of law-abiding citizens for the purpose of intimidation," Stephen Sieber said. "The DC Government is no exception to criminal conduct and this is why we have laws to protect the civil rights of American citizens."

"The actions of OAG reflect a pattern of criminal conduct by Racine and Rodriguez that are dramatically in need of reform as the revolution in the streets have shown," said Derrick Sieber. Legal counsel for PCS, Edward Lyle, immediately made Assistant AG Richard Rodriguez aware of the alleged felony perpetrated by Shirey. Stephen Sieber also filed a Police Report with the District of Columbia Police Department regarding the incident.

"Racine and Rodriguez made the decision to orchestrate an elaborate cover-up of Shirey's criminal conduct," Stephen Sieber stated. To cover their tracks, Racine and Rodriguez filed a bogus complaint in DC Superior Court against PCS and the Siebers along with a press release that was riddled with intentional false and defamatory statements designed to defame Plaintiffs and deflect attention away from the crime of Shirey and the resulting cover-up by Racine and Rodriguez that Stephen Sieber had threatened to expose.

"Racine and Rodriguez have no respect whatsoever for the laws of the District of Columbia they are sworn to uphold. It is a sad state of affairs when the Attorney General of the District of Columbia feels he is above the law by deciding to cover up criminal conduct within OAG. This lawsuit will hopefully make a difference and cause reform. Racine and Rodriguez should both resign from office and Shirey should be instantly fired"; said Stephen Sieber.

