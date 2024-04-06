Attorney Intel Announces The Top 25 Attorneys of Georgia for 2024

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 Attorneys of Georgia for 2024.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 25 Attorneys of Georgia for 2024. The legal profession has always been one of distinction for the state of Georgia. President Woodrow Wilson was a Georgia attorney. For a smaller geographical state, Georgia has over 20,000 attorneys working hard to maintain the state's ethical standards for legal professionals. That number is expected to continue growing by at least ten percent annually. With the University of Georgia's School of Law ranked among the top 20 in the country, attorneys in the state of Georgia are of the highest caliber.

Among this year's awardees is John Bielema, an award-winning Partner at Bryan Cave, who has defended dozens of securities class actions and derivative suits, conducted internal investigations for special committees and audit committees, and represented individuals and companies in SEC investigations. Also being honored is Carlos Encinas, Partner at Ackerman LLP who leverages his extensive background in public finance to represent public and private entities on major capital projects and who serves as a committee chair for the Georgia Government Finance Officers Association Board of Directors. Finally, we honor Marie Joseph, who, after a prestigious 30-year career is now General Counsel for the global construction material supplier, Boral Industries, reporting to the executive suite.

With so many talented attorneys leading the charge in the state of Georgia, it was no easy task narrowing the list down to 25. All of the awardees are top performers in their field working for leading law firms and corporations. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Attorneys of Georgia for 2024.

This year's awardees include Robin McGrath (Quinn Emanuel) and Jonathan Lippert (Porsche Financial Services) among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/.

