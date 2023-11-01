Attorney Intel Announces The Top 50 Attorneys of Austin for 2023

Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Austin for 2023.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Intel is pleased to announce The Top 50 Attorneys of Austin for 2023. In Austin, lawyers play a vital role in the legal landscape of the city. With a population of over 950,000 people, there is a steady demand for legal services, specifically in the corporate sector making it an ideal place for both national and international businesses.

Austin's vibrant tech scene has led to an increased demand for attorneys with experience in emerging industries such as fintech, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence. These attorneys leverage their skills not only in facilitating transactions but also in mitigating risks and offering strategic counsel tailored to each client's unique circumstances. In essence, corporate lawyers in Austin combine their deep understanding of law with industry-specific insights to drive business growth while safeguarding against potential legal challenges.

Recognized among this year's awardees is Emily Lichtenheld, a prominent corporate partner operating out of the Austin office for Kirkland & Ellis LLP, renowned globally as one of the top-ranking law firms. Her expertise lies in facilitating merger and acquisition transactions for both public and private enterprises. Next in the spotlight is Andy Pettit from Perkins Coie. As a Partner, he brings immense expertise in drafting and prosecuting both domestic and international patent applications. He also excels at conducting disclosure meetings and analyzing portfolios as part of due diligence for corporate transactions.

Ultimately, specializing in estate and business planning, taxation, and estate and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, executives, and business owners, Jordan Ware serves as the Attorney of Winstead PC which is a renowned Texas-based law firm with national practices that cater to clients throughout the country.

We are pleased to present the esteemed list of the Top 50 Attorneys in Austin for the year 2023. Their remarkable contributions have not only shaped the legal industry but have also set new benchmarks for excellence.

This year's awardees include Matt Kelley (Howry Breen & Herman), among other notable attorneys. To view the full list, visit https://attorneyintel.com/

About Attorney Intel

Attorney Intel provides news and information on notable law firms and the broader legal industry. The site is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals knowledgeable on the various firms and attorneys that make up the legal sector. Attorney Intel and its affiliates circulate its content to over 30,800 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Attorney Intel, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://attorneyintel.com/

SOURCE Attorney Intel