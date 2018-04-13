Attorney Mark Guinto named a USPTO Outstanding Volunteer

Under the "America Invents Act," the USPTO established a new pro bono program designed to assist financially under-resourced, independent inventors and small businesses. The program is a nationwide network of independently operated regional programs that matches inventors with volunteer patent attorneys who donate their services to help file patent applications and secure patent protections.

Guinto received the USPTO Outstanding Volunteer Award for providing over 50 pro bono services in 2017 as part of the patent pro bono program.

Also during the meeting, McDonald Hopkins' Intellectual Property Department was recognized for their role as a founding member of the Case Western University School of Law patent pro bono program for Ohio, in connection with the USPTO's program.

