Attorney Paul J. Greene Recognized as One of World's Leading Sports Lawyers

PORTLAND, Maine, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul J. Greene, the Founder of Global Sports Advocates, has been recognized by Who's Who Legal as one of the world's top sports lawyers. In addition, Who's Who Legal has named Paul one of twenty Global Elite Thought Leaders for Sports Law. He was one of only five individuals from North America.

Paul J. Greene

Paul handles sports law matters around the world, including numerous cases before the international Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland known as the "Supreme Court for Sports Law". He successfully represents athletes in high profile sports disputes and also handles governance matters on behalf of sports federations.

Paul is a well-known speaker and author in the area of international sports law and a professor of sports law.

Paul is a member of RexSport, an international association of sports lawyers.

About Global Sports Advocates

From its headquarters in Portland, Maine, USA, Global Sports Advocates handles international sports matters around the world.

