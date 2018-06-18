Attunity Named by DBTA as a Top 100 Company in Data Management and Analysis for Sixth Consecutive Year in 2018

Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ CM: ATTU), a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions, announced today that Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine recognized it for the sixth consecutive year as a top 100 company in data management and analysis. The annual list, "DBTA 100: The Companies That Matter Most in Data," salutes today's top companies, from long-standing industry veterans to new big data vendors disrupting the status quo, based on their presence, execution, vision and innovation in delivering products and services to the marketplace. All 100 companies are highlighted in the June edition of Database Trends and Applications magazine and here on DBTA's website.

A pioneer in heterogeneous data integration, Attunity provides a software portfolio that accelerates data delivery and availability, automates data readiness for analytics and optimizes data management with intelligence. The four key data integration and management solutions, Attunity Replicate, Compose, Gold Client, and Visibility, are designed for universal data ingest and replication, agile data warehouse automation, test data management, and data usage and analytics insights, respectively. Companies worldwide capture more value from more data while saving time and cost with Attunity.

"We're excited to announce our sixth annual list, as the industry continues to grow and transform," remarked Thomas Hogan, Group Publisher at Database Trends and Applications. "Today, more than ever, businesses are looking for ways to manage and leverage their information resources to create new opportunities and deliver a real competitive advantage. A fundamental change is taking place where every business is also moving toward becoming a data business. This list seeks to highlight those companies that have been successful in establishing themselves as unique resources for data professionals and stakeholders."

"It is exciting to be recognized consistently for our leadership in the data integration and management market, as we focus on helping enterprises enable their strategic cloud migration and modern data analytic initiatives," said Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer at Attunity. "We look forward to continuing to provide new innovations that help meet the ever-changing needs of data-driven businesses worldwide."

About Database Trends and Applications

Database Trends and Applications (DBTA), published by Information Today, Inc., is a bimonthly magazine that delivers advanced trends analysis and case studies in data management and analysis developed by a team with more than 25 years of industry experience. Visit http://www.dbta.com for subscription information. DBTA also delivers groundbreaking market research exclusively through its Unisphere Research group.

About Attunity

Attunity is a leading provider of data integration and Big Data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery and management of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. Our software solutions include data replication and distribution, test data management, change data capture (CDC), data connectivity, enterprise file replication (EFR),managed file transfer (MFT), data warehouse automation, data usage analytics and cloud data delivery.

Attunity has supplied innovative software solutions to its enterprise-class customers for over 20 years and has successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide. Attunity provides software directly and indirectly through a number of partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Headquartered in Boston, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and through a network of local partners. For more information, visit http://www.attunity.com or our blog and join our community on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

