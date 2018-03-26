Auction Napa Valley 2018 Tickets Now on Sale

Thursday evening: Vintner Welcome Parties showcasing Napa Valley's relaxed, down-to-earth side.

relaxed, down-to-earth side. Friday: The Napa Valley Barrel Auction to be held at the historic Charles Krug estate, where guests have the unique experience of tasting and bidding on 100 different wines—directly from the barrel— with the winemakers who've made them. Outside on the tree-shaded grounds, guests will stroll a food and wine pathway depicting the charming villages of Napa Valley .

estate, where guests have the unique experience of tasting and bidding on 100 different wines—directly from the barrel— with the winemakers who've made them. Outside on the tree-shaded grounds, guests will stroll a food and wine pathway depicting the charming villages of . Friday evening: Vintner-Hosted Dinners in intimate settings with noted Napa Valley winery owners opening their homes and private cellars for elegant dinners crafted by some of the country's most regarded chefs.

winery owners opening their homes and private cellars for elegant dinners crafted by some of the country's most regarded chefs. Saturday afternoon and evening: The crescendo of the weekend, the Live Auction Celebration at Meadowood Napa Valley. This is the big show under the big tent where bidders vie for Napa Valley's finest wines, far-flung adventures and treasures of the rarest kind. Once the last gavel falls, guests will enjoy an Italian-inspired dinner by one of San Francisco's most beloved chefs, Nancy Oakes of Boulevard . Dancing under stars will follow.

finest wines, far-flung adventures and treasures of the rarest kind. Once the last gavel falls, guests will enjoy an Italian-inspired dinner by one of most beloved chefs, of . Dancing under stars will follow. New this year: An After Party at three-Michelin-starred Chef Christopher Kostow and James Beard Award winner Nathaniel Dorn's new restaurant, The Charter Oak.

Auction Napa Valley tickets are limited and typically sell out. Six package options are available at auctionnapavalley.org:

The VIP Auction Napa Valley Experience

The Complete Auction Napa Valley Experience

Saturday Live Auction Celebration

A Taste of Auction Napa Valley

Napa Valley Barrel Auction

The After Party

To date, the NVV has invested $180 million in children's education and community health in Napa County, including a $10 million lead grant toward establishing the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund, especially critical during last fall's wildfires. In the last year alone, proceeds from Auction Napa Valley contributed to the wellbeing of more than 100,000 clients of Napa County nonprofits receiving funding, including OLE Health serving as the primary care provider for one in six residents, every child in Napa County having access to health insurance and more children entering kindergarten ready to learn.

About Auction Napa Valley

Since 1981, Auction Napa Valley, the Napa Valley Vintners' (NVV) annual community fundraiser, has utilized the worldwide reputation of Napa Valley wines and the scenic beauty of the region to enhance the health and wellbeing of the Napa County community. To date, the NVV has invested $180 million from Auction Napa Valley proceeds in local nonprofit organizations. Learn more at auctionnapavalley.org.

About the Napa Valley Vintners

The Napa Valley Vintners nonprofit association has been cultivating excellence since 1944 by inspiring its 550 members to consistently produce wines of the highest quality, to provide environmental leadership and to care for the extraordinary place they call home. Learn more at napavintners.com.

Contact: Cate Conniff, Communications Manager - 707.968.4229, cconniff@napavintners.com

