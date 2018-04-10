Auction.com Adds Min Alexander As Chief Operations Officer

In her role, Alexander reports to Jason Allnutt, General Manager, Auction.com. Allnutt is also announcing the retirement of Javid Jaberi, outgoing COO for Auction.com. "Javid has been instrumental for the growth and success of Auction.com, as well as a mentor to me," said Allnutt. "He will hold a special place in the hearts and minds of our teams, and will forever be an important part of the Auction.com story. Javid will stay on as an advisor through the end of the year, ensuring a smooth transition."

An 18+ year veteran in the real estate industry, Alexander has a proven track record of managing residential real estate investments and driving sales performance and revenue, focusing on quality, innovation and customer experience in various business operations. Prior to joining Auction.com, Alexander served as Senior Vice President of Real Estate Services for Altisource, where she oversaw the business' real estate portfolio and auction services. Alexander holds a bachelor's degree from Duke University and a master's degree in business administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management.

"As we continue to drive innovation and optimize real estate disposition, we rely on the best and brightest minds in the industry to steer our teams, buyers and sellers in the right direction," said Allnutt. "Min's proven leadership, knowledge and experience aligns her with our company's culture and will keep us moving 'Beyond the Bid.' I look forward working with Min and witnessing the success she brings to Auction.com."

About Auction.com

Auction.com is the nation's largest online real estate transaction marketplace focused exclusively on the sale of bank-owned and foreclosure properties. The company brings a breadth of quality assets to the market, attracting prospective buyers through world-class marketing and leveraging a scalable technology platform to conduct transactions in a transparent, efficient manner.

Auction.com and its parent company, Ten-X, a Thomas H. Lee Partners company, are headquartered in Irvine and Silicon Valley, Calif., with offices in key markets nationwide. Investors include CapitalG (formerly Google Capital) and Stone Point Capital.

About Ten-X

Ten-X is the nation's leading online real estate transaction marketplace and the parent to Ten-X Commercial, Auction.com, and Ten-X Homes. To date, the company has sold 300,000+ residential and commercial properties totaling over $50 billion. Leveraging desktop and mobile technology, Ten-X allows people to safely and easily complete real estate transactions online. Ten-X is headquartered in Irvine and Silicon Valley, Calif., and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit Ten-X.com.

About Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.

Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. ("THL") is a premier private equity firm investing in middle market growth companies, headquartered in North America, exclusively in four industry sectors: Business & Financial Services, Consumer & Retail, Healthcare, and Media, Information Services & Technology. Using the firm's deep domain expertise and the internal operating capabilities of its Strategic Resource Group, THL seeks to create deal sourcing advantages, and to accelerate growth and improve operations in its portfolio companies in partnership with management teams.

Since its founding in 1974, THL has raised over $22 billion of equity capital, acquired over 140 portfolio companies and completed over 360 add-on acquisitions which collectively represent a combined enterprise value at the time of acquisition of over $200 billion.

