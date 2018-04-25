Audio Precision Engineers Contribute to "The Power of Sound," Deliver Trio of Presentations at AES-Milan

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio Precision, a recognized standard in audio test, previewed today its planned contributions to the 144th International AES Convention next month in Italy. Themed "The Power of Sound," AES Milan will bring together audio professionals and advanced audio technologies from around the world for four days of audio immersion, experiences and networking. In addition to the three technical presentations, AP will exhibit in stand 213 with their partner in Italy, AudioLink S.r.l.
Speech Intelligibility
Delivered as part of the Audio Quality session track (P02), AP's first paper, "An Auditory Model-inspired Objective Speech Intelligibility Estimate for Audio Systems," is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The paper presents the implementation of a new algorithm for objective speech intelligibility, based on the modified rhyme test using real speech.
Chirp-Based Measurements
On Thursday, May 24, AP's second presentation, "The Evolution of Chirp-based Measurement Techniques," will be part of the Measurement Poster Session (P11). This session describes how these signals have been used in measuring audio systems, describes the current state of the art, and clarifies the theoretical foundations and limitations of this useful measurement technique.
Smart Speaker Testing
The AP engineering team will wrap up their contributions to the AES Milan technical program with "The Anatomy, Physiology, and Diagnostics of Smart Audio Devices," an Engineering Brief (EB03) on Friday, May 25. The discussion explores the audio subsystems and pathways found in smart speakers and suggests ways to test and validate their functionality and performance.
The 144th International AES Convention runs May 23-26 in Milan, Italy. Visit http://www.aes.org/events/144/ for details.
About Audio Precision
Audio Precision (AP) is a recognized world leader in electronic audio and electro-acoustic test instrumentation. Since 1984, AP's analyzers have helped engineers to design and manufacture innovative solutions ranging from semiconductor devices to consumer, automotive, and professional audio products. For more information, visit http://www.ap.com/.
