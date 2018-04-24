Aurora Announces X-Plane Technology To Transition to Commercial Applications

Developed for DARPA's Vertical Takeoff and Landing Experimental Plane (VTOL X-Plane) program, the program's XV-24 subscale vehicle demonstrator (SVD) delivered a number of key aviation milestones:

Distributed electric propulsion ducted fans

An innovative synchronous electric-drive system

Both tilt-wing- and tilt-canard-based propulsion for vertical takeoff and landing

High efficiency in both hover and high-speed forward flight

These milestones advanced the concept of distributed electric propulsion applied to Aurora's eVTOL on-demand aircraft, which is being developed in partnership with Uber Elevate.

"When DARPA launched the idea of distributed electric propulsion in 2013, it was a novel concept. Today, it is widely accepted as the catalyst to a sophisticated electric air transportation ecosystem," said Aurora Founder and CEO John Langford. "Expanding on DARPA's vision, we now have an unprecedented opportunity to take this groundbreaking capability to completely new markets."

"Growing private capital investment in electric aircraft has quickly accelerated the timeline of point-to-point VTOL travel within the commercial space," said Tom Clancy, Aurora Chief Technology Officer. "DARPA has always been at the forefront of technological advancements, and the success of this ambitious project has the potential to redefine the world we live in."

About Aurora Flight Sciences

Aurora Flight Sciences, A Boeing Company, is an innovative technology company that strives to create smarter aircraft through the development of versatile and intuitive autonomous systems. Operating at the intersection of technology and robotic aviation, Aurora leverages the power of autonomy to make manned and unmanned flight safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, Aurora has more than 550 employees and operates in six locations, including research and development centers in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Luzern, Switzerland; manufacturing facilities in Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Columbus, Mississippi; and offices in Dayton, Ohio, and Mountain View, California. To view recent press releases and for more about Aurora please visit our website at www.aurora.aero.

