Aurzen Showcases its BOOM and EAZZE Projector Series at the Latin American Electronics International Trade Show

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen, an entertainment technology brand that brings what matters into focus, is set to make its inaugural appearance at the prestigious Latin American Electronics International Trade Show, showcasing its projector product series: Aurzen BOOM and Aurzen EAZZE. This marks a significant milestone for Aurzen as it expands its global footprint and introduces its distinctive products to the South American market.

Aurzen invites you to join us at the Latin American Electronics International Trade Show (PRNewsfoto/深圳万拓科技创新有限公司/VANTOP/VANKYO/HEIMVISION/SNAPTAIN)

"We are thrilled to participate in the Show and introduce our innovative projector lineup to the South American audience," said Jason, the senior product director. "Aurzen commits to focusing on the good stuff, and the Aurzen BOOM and EAZZE product series exemplifies our dedication to delivering immersion, versatility, and connections for users."

Aurzen: Focus on the Good Stuff

Aurzen BOOM and EAZZE series leverage unique advantages: the BOOM series excels in sound experience and immersion, while the EAZZE series prioritizes versatility and exceptional value for the money. Meanwhile, the BOOM and EAZZE series share common ground in their pursuit of sustaining strong connections with Aurzen products around users.

At the exhibition, Aurzen will showcase its highly acclaimed projector series, BOOM, designed to revolutionize the home entertainment experience. Among the highlights is the astonishing sound of Aurzen BOOM 3, featuring multiple sound units, 36W speakers, and Dolby Audio. It fuses the vibrant Brazilian culture with the power of sound, ensuring every immersive moment, whether at a passionate dance performance or a spirited carnival celebration. With its exceptional sound quality and advanced audio features, BOOM 3 transforms any movie night, sports event, or music concert into an extraordinary journey infused with the essence of Brazilian culture. From the thunderous beats of samba to the soul-stirring melodies of bossa nova, BOOM 3 faithfully reproduces the intricate details and vibrant energy of Brazil's eclectic music scene. The Aurzen BOOM 3 projectors with two colors, black and gold, are now available on Amazon US.

In addition to the ultimate BOOM 3 projector focusing on the sound, Aurzen will also showcase another product series, EAZZE, designed to cater to price-sensitive pragmatic consumers, offering an "it just works" dream for ever-changing lifestyles in the living room, bedroom, or backyard, outdoors after sunset. As the homophone of EASE, the Aurzen EAZZE series promises ease in your entertainment experience without any complications from product features and purchases. From high-end home theater systems to versatile projectors for home entertainment, Aurzen's diverse product range ensures there is a perfect solution for every scenario and caters to various user needs and preferences. The Aurzen EAZZE D1 projector was newly launched on Amazon US this month with an unbelievable price of under 100 bucks (limited-time offer).

Both series integrate WebOS, preloaded official Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, offering a user-friendly interface and a vast selection of streaming options, making it easier than ever to find and enjoy favorite content in daily life. With its suite of Auto Assist Features (auto focus, auto keystone correction, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and intelligent screen alignment), users can get a perfect TV screen in seconds and get started on a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience without any hassle. Equipped with the latest connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and wireless capabilities like two-way Bluetooth 5.1, these projectors ensure seamless integration with various extra devices and platforms.

Aurzen's presence at the Show not only highlights its ambition to become a global leader in the projector industry but also sets the stage for its upcoming waves on Prime Day (July 16th-17th, 2024). To further solidify its market position, Aurzen is actively planning for the upcoming Prime Day (July 16th-17th, 2024) on Amazon US, where it will offer significant discounts of up to 54% off for its popular BOOM 3 and EAZZE D1 projectors.

Visitors to the Latin American Electronics International Trade Show from July 15th to 18th, 2024, at the Transamerica Expo Center can find Aurzen at Booth (Hall C, Stand O140), where they can experience live demonstrations, interact with the latest products, and speak with Aurzen representatives about the brand's vision and future plans.

About Aurzen:

Aurzen is the entertainment technology brand that brings what matters into focus. In a world filled with endless distractions, Aurzen stands out by focusing on what truly matters. Founded with a vision to create a world where important things are always in focus, we are dedicated to designing products that bring people closer together.

Our slogan, "Focus on the Good Stuff," is more than just words; it's a guiding principle that drives everything we do. We believe life's most precious moments deserve to be experienced in their fullest, most immersive form. That's why our products are crafted to deliver unparalleled immersion, versatility, and connection.

For more information, please visit Aurzen's official website and its Amazon Store.

