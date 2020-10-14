Austin Central Library Saves $100,000 Annually with Apparent's Intelligent Grid Operating System Optimizing 180KW Solar Array

"Our team at Austin Central Library strives to incorporate sustainable measures within our buildings," said Sharon Herfurth, Office of Programs & Partnerships and Division Manager for Austin Central Library. "Using technology that helps us save on energy allows us to put more of our resources towards what really matters: our community."

Apparent technology monitors ACL's demand and, working in sub-seconds, matches available solar generation to the facility's energy needs. This real-time process enables the inverters to maximize solar generation and use behind-the-meter. Apparent met Austin Energy's required management scope for an interconnected behind the meter distributed energy generator by ensuring ACL's solar system would not export (backfeed) any energy to the grid and could read, reckon, and react to signals from the utility in three-seconds or less.

Unique in its application, the system's self-diagnosis capability to shut down individual inverters while still allowing the rest of the inverter string and system to operate was also a crucial functionality. Today, ACL's solar generator managed by Apparent operates seamlessly with the local grid while keeping costs down and lowering the library's carbon footprint. In addition, the technology is plug-and-play, making the transition seamless for library staff.

"With consumer-based clean energy generation expected to increase by 50 percent between 2019 and 2024, the Austin Central Library is a great example for cities to mirror," said Jacqueline DeSouza, President of Apparent, "As distributed energy resources, like rooftop solar, battery storage, and electric vehicles, are adopted at growing rates, being able to use their energy generation and storage potential transforms energy from a commodity to a controllable asset."

Apparent's energy management platform actively manages clean energy from any connected source to provide the exact amount of energy where and when it's needed. In the case of ACL, Apparent prevents power from going where it's not needed or required by the building or local grid. Apparent's unique solutions present applications for a new energy market that connects behind-the-meter consumer supply and demand with the energy market.

About Apparent, Inc.

Apparent is a leading energy management services provider offering enterprise software and connected hardware solutions for greater clean energy integration for the current and future electricity grid. Headquartered in Novato, California, the company's bi-directional platform manages one electron at a time using machine learning to sense energy, direct electrons, and meet demand. This real-time, digital energy management results in significant energy cost savings to end-customers, and communication and control for the energy market. Founded in 2011, Apparent holds over 40 US and international patents, with an additional 50 patents pending and has 35MW of energy under dispatch and control. For more information, please visit www.apparent.com .

About Austin Central Library

Austin Public Library is a part of the City of Austin and includes the Central Library, 20 library branches, Recycled Reads bookstore, and the Austin History Center. The Austin Public Library provides knowledge, technology, and inspiration to over 3.2 million visitors a year. For more information, visit https://library.austintexas.gov/central-library .

