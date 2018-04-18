Austin Electric Vehicles (AEV) Names Blue C Its Agency Of Record

AEV vehicles was founded in 2017 by a group of entrepreneurs, investors and executives with a passion to create sustainable urban electric solutions for many uses including: campus management, last mile delivery, urban commuting and closed campus transport. The team at AEV has identified and supported sustainable solutions and is truly at the heart of the company's DNA. These unique multi-use utility vehicles are capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial and consumer requirements.

"The Blue C team truly understands what our business is all about – their understanding and passion for advanced technology in the green vehicle market is paramount," said Brian Bucecella, Chief Revenue Officer for AEV TECHNOLOGIES INC. "I have had the pleasure of working with the Blue C team on four other electric vehicle companies, and besides being a great personality fit, we're impressed with Blue C's past results and creative approach to branding and we're confident they will play a key role in shaping the brand while taking AEV TECHNOLOGIES INC. to new heights."

"If there's anything that excites the Blue C team as much as electric vehicles, it's working with companies that possess an innovative spirit and quality products," said Jeff Bentley, Principal and Creative Director of Blue C Advertising. "We are beyond thrilled to partner with AEV TECHNOLOGIES INC., allowing us to bring these two passions together."

AEV TECHNOLOGIES INC. currently produces three sustainable models: The 311, a 2-seater model, The 411, a cargo van and the 511, a utility vehicle perfect for farming and agricultural usage. For more information, please visit https://austinelectric.com.

