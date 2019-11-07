Australia Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023: Focus on Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula and Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - By Type (Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula and Other Baby Food), By Organic Baby Food), By Region and By Channels of Distribution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia baby food market has shown remarkable growth in the past few years. It witnessed positive CAGR in the review period 2013-18. Increase in women workforce, rising population of infants from age 0-36 months, latent demand from China and growing urbanization are some of the major factors contributing to the positive growth.



A shift in the preference of consumers was also witnessed in the review period. Organic baby food witnessed a huge demand due to the rise in parental concerns and awareness about the products. Bubs organic, Bellamy's Organic Bio Bambino, Holle Baby Food, Rafferty Garden, Only organic and many more were some of the major brands selling organic baby food in Australia.



Growing-Up milk formula emerged as the growing category among the milk formula in the five year review period. The major reason behind this growth is that maternity leave is only for 18 weeks and therefore, making mothers more dependent on milk formula for the nutrition of the baby.



Market Segmentation



Milk formula was leading the market segment in the year 2018 since it is the most conventional and trustworthy baby food product in the market and is also considered as a prime substitute for mother's milk. The majority of the milk formula sales in Australia were contributed through growing-up milk formula products due to a large number of infants falling in the age group of above 12 months. The largest market share was held by infants above 12 months or more in the year 2018.



In terms of nature, inorganic baby food held a maximum share of retail sales as inorganic items costs much lesser than their organic counterpart, therefore, making them the most preferred category. New South Wales established itself as a market leader by capturing a massive revenue share for retail sales of baby food in the year 2018. It was followed by Victoria and Queensland since they are among the most populated states in Australia.



Supermarkets and Health stores are the most preferred channel for buying baby food by consumers in Australia. Subsequent purchases after consulting health experts are majorly made from these renowned and trustworthy megastores. Online also emerged as one of the preferred channels for distribution due to the increase in the number of internet users and also being convenient and time saving.



Competition Scenario in Australia Baby Food Market



Competition within Australia baby food market was observed as concentrated with more than half of the market being captured by international players while the rest share is being held by other domestic and regional players. Major international companies in the market are Danone Group, Nestle SA, Kraft Heinz, Aspen Pharmacare and PZ Cussons while domestic and regional players are The A2 milk Co., Bellamy's Australia Ltd., Bubs Australia Ltd. and many others.



Australia Baby Food Market Future Projections



The future of Australia baby food looks not so attractive since the current market is largely impacted by huge demand from Chinese and other Asian countries. The market is expected to grow at a significant single-digit CAGR during the five year forecast period 2018-2023E. Milk Formula is expected to remain the largest growing segment by the end of the year 2023E.

Market Dynamics



Trends and Developments

Preference to organic baby food

Mergers and Acquisitions

Increase in Urbanization

Emerging Diagou Trend

Issues and Challenges

Stringent MAIF Agreement

Highly Sensitive to Market Rumors

Stringent Government and Internationa Regulations

Companies Mentioned



A2 Milk Co.

Aspen Pharmacare (Pty) Ltd.

Bellamy's Australia Ltd.

Bubs Australia Ltd.

Danone Group

Kraft Heinz Co.

Nestle SA

