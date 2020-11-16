Australia Diabetes Market Report 2020-2025 with Company Overview, Recent Developments & Financial Insights of 14 Key Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Diabetes Market, By SMBG Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia Diabetes Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion by the year 2025.



Australia ranked seventh in the world for the prevalence of type 1 diabetes in children and 6th highest for incidence. There is also rising prevalence of particularly type 2 diabetes and rising cases of children and adolescents who are now impated by type 2 diabetes in Australia. Type 1 diabetes typically happens in an early age, its a most common form of childhood diabetes although it can occur at any age.



Over 1 million Australians have been diagnosed with diabetes. Australia is dragging behind many western countries in providing affordable access to its people with diabetes to new, proven technologies such as CGM and Insulin pen that can significantly improve the management of diabetes.



The market of Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Device, Insulin Pump, and Insulin Pen are growing due to the rising awareness for diabetes in Australia. Diabetes care in Australia has reached a high level of quality, but there is still an opportunity for further improvement. Diabetes is associated with an uncountable of complications that affect the eyes, feet, kidneys, and cardiovascular health. Besides, diabetes is ranked in the top 10 leading causes of deaths in Australia. Diabetes is a massive challenge to the nation's health and economy.



Australian Government has essential roles in maintaining access to affordable, high-quality devices and services to support people with diabetes in self-management and treatment. The Australian Government providing support to people with diabetes through the National Diabetes Services Scheme, the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, the Insulin Pump Program, and Medicare.



In 2019, Biocon and Mylan N V launched insulin glargine biosimilar Semglee, first insulin PBS in Australia. In 2019, TAL, a leading Australian life insurance specialist, has launched a specialized product to protect people with diabetes mellitus in Australia.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agezqk

