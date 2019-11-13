Australia Distribution Transformers Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Distribution Transformers Market By Insulation Type (Oil Filled & Dry), By Phase (Three Phase & Single Phase), By Power Rating (Up to 650 kVA, 651-2500 kVA & 2501-10000 kVA), By Mounting (Pad, Pole & Underground Vault), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australian distribution transformers market stood at around $ 456 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% to reach $ 690 million by 2024, on account of rising technological advancements in transformers and integration of transformer monitoring systems in power systems.



Moreover, government initiatives and schemes such as subsidies and incentives by governments of Australia for installation of solar power energy in order to reduce carbon emissions are further expected to boost the demand for distribution transformers in the country.



Establishment of various energy networks along with integration of wind and other renewable energies are anticipated to propel the demand for distribution transformers across Australia during forecast period.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier

4.2. Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs



5. Australia Distribution Transformers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Insulation Type (Dry; Oil-Filled)

5.2.2. By Power Rating (Up to 650 kVA; 651 kVA-2,500 kVA; 2501 kVA-10,000 kVA)

5.2.3. By Mounting (Pad-Mounted; Pole-Mounted; Underground Vault)

5.2.4. By Phase (Single Phase; Three Phase)

5.2.5. By Region (Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales; Northern Territory & Southern Australia; Queensland; Western Australia; Victoria & Tasmania)

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Insulation Type; By Power Rating; By Mounting; By Phase; By Region)



6. Australia Dry Insulation Distribution Transformers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Power Rating

6.2.2. By Mounting

6.2.3. By Phase

6.2.4. By Region



7. Australia Oil-Filled Insulation Distribution Transformers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Power Rating

7.2.2. By Mounting

7.2.3. By Phase

7.2.4. By Region



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Pricing Analysis



11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



12. Australia Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Basic Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported)

13.2.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.4. Planned Investments

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading 10 Companies)



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Tyree industries

Wilson transformers

ETEL transformers

ABB Ltd.

Siemens

