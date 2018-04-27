Australia Industrial Valves Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

Australia industrial valves market is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2023 in Australia

Growth in the market is anticipated on the back of increasing focus towards renewable energy plants such as hydro, wind and biomass power plants. Owing to rising local and immigrant population, the water and wastewater management industry is also growing, which in turn, is expected to boost demand for industrial valves.



Technological advancements and the government's efforts towards enabling Australia to achieve the top position in Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) production across the globe are some of the other factors that would drive industrial valves market in the country in the coming years.



Some of the major players operating in Australia industrial valves market are:



Pentair Flow Control International Pty Limited

AVK Australia Pty Ltd

Australian Valve and Engineering Pty Ltd

Australian Pipeline Valve

AT&D Valves Australia

Global Supply Line Pty Ltd

All Valve Industries

Australian Valve Group

AVFI Pty Ltd

Mack Valves Pty Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Percentage of Industrial Valves Users, By Application

4.2. Percentage of Industrial Valves Users, By Parameters of Brand Selection

4.3. Percentage of Industrial Valves Users, By Type of Valve Certification

4.4. Percentage of Industrial Valve Users, By Channel of Purchase

4.5. Percentage of Industrial Valve Users, By Quality Check Parameters

4.6. Percentage of Industrial Valve Users, By Source of Purchase Decision

4.7. Satisfaction Level of Industrial Valve Users with Current Vendor



5. Global Industrial Valves Market Overview



6. Australia Industrial Valves Market Landscape



7. Australia Industrial Valves Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type (Gate Valves, Ball Valves. Butterfly Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves, & Others)

7.2.2. By End User (Mining, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Effluents, Chemicals & Petrochemical, Power, & Others)

7.2.3. By Region (Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales, Victoria & Tasmania, Western Australia, Queensland, & Northern Territory & Southern Australia)

7.2.4. By Company



8. Australia Industrial Valves Market Attractiveness Index

8.1. By Product Type

8.2. By End User

8.3. By Region



9. Australia Industrial Gate Valves Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End-User



10. Australia Industrial Ball Valves Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast



11. Australia Industrial Butterfly Valves Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast



12. Australia Industrial Globe Valves Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By End-User



13. Australia Industrial Check Valves Market Outlook

13.1. Market Size & Forecast

13.2. Market Share & Forecast



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Impact Analysis

14.2. Drivers

14.3. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. Australia Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Competitive Benchmarking

18.2. Company Profiles

19. Strategic Recommendations



