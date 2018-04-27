Australia Industrial Valves Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Australia Industrial Valves Market By Product Type (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others), By End User (Mining & Processing, Water and Wastewater Effluents & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Australia industrial valves market is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2023 in Australia
Growth in the market is anticipated on the back of increasing focus towards renewable energy plants such as hydro, wind and biomass power plants. Owing to rising local and immigrant population, the water and wastewater management industry is also growing, which in turn, is expected to boost demand for industrial valves.
Technological advancements and the government's efforts towards enabling Australia to achieve the top position in Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) production across the globe are some of the other factors that would drive industrial valves market in the country in the coming years.
Some of the major players operating in Australia industrial valves market are:
- Pentair Flow Control International Pty Limited
- AVK Australia Pty Ltd
- Australian Valve and Engineering Pty Ltd
- Australian Pipeline Valve
- AT&D Valves Australia
- Global Supply Line Pty Ltd
- All Valve Industries
- Australian Valve Group
- AVFI Pty Ltd
- Mack Valves Pty Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Percentage of Industrial Valves Users, By Application
4.2. Percentage of Industrial Valves Users, By Parameters of Brand Selection
4.3. Percentage of Industrial Valves Users, By Type of Valve Certification
4.4. Percentage of Industrial Valve Users, By Channel of Purchase
4.5. Percentage of Industrial Valve Users, By Quality Check Parameters
4.6. Percentage of Industrial Valve Users, By Source of Purchase Decision
4.7. Satisfaction Level of Industrial Valve Users with Current Vendor
5. Global Industrial Valves Market Overview
6. Australia Industrial Valves Market Landscape
7. Australia Industrial Valves Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product Type (Gate Valves, Ball Valves. Butterfly Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves, & Others)
7.2.2. By End User (Mining, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Effluents, Chemicals & Petrochemical, Power, & Others)
7.2.3. By Region (Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales, Victoria & Tasmania, Western Australia, Queensland, & Northern Territory & Southern Australia)
7.2.4. By Company
8. Australia Industrial Valves Market Attractiveness Index
8.1. By Product Type
8.2. By End User
8.3. By Region
9. Australia Industrial Gate Valves Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By End-User
10. Australia Industrial Ball Valves Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
11. Australia Industrial Butterfly Valves Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
12. Australia Industrial Globe Valves Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By End-User
13. Australia Industrial Check Valves Market Outlook
13.1. Market Size & Forecast
13.2. Market Share & Forecast
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Impact Analysis
14.2. Drivers
14.3. Challenges
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. Australia Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Competitive Benchmarking
18.2. Company Profiles
18.2.1. Pentair Flow Control International Pty Limited
18.2.2. AVK Australia Pty Ltd
18.2.3. Australian Valve and Engineering Pty Ltd
18.2.4. Australian Pipeline Valve
18.2.5. AT&D Valves Australia
18.2.6. Global Supply Line Pty Ltd
18.2.7. All Valve Industries
18.2.8. Australian Valve Group
18.2.9. AVFI Pty Ltd
18.2.10. Mack Valves Pty Ltd.
19. Strategic Recommendations
