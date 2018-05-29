Australian Wastewater Resource Recovery and Reuse Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This study analyses wastewater resource recovery and reuse approaches in terms of water recycling, biosolids and nutrient recovery and energy recovery. Based on interviews with select water utilities in Australia, this study explores current perceptions, practices, and projects. The recovery and reuse solution provider landscape is also mapped and a scan of global trends is included. Finally, key growth opportunities are identified.
Rapid population growth and continued urbanisation in Australia are driving wastewater and solid waste volumes up. As a result, the traditional wastewater treatment methods are reaching system-constraint limits and are raising important economic, social, and environmental concerns.
Water scarcity, changing hydrological conditions, and increasing costs of energy to transport, treat, and manage waste streams are driving the need for innovative solutions in both the water and resource recovery sectors to do things differently. This calls for a new approach to understand recovery or reuse benefits and risks. Corporate values / sustainability targets (and the need to reduce environmental impact) and cost reduction are the most common drivers of resource recovery and reuse.
There is also the attraction of creating potentially new revenue streams and increased interest from commercial and industrial customers facing higher water, energy and waste management costs. However, strict regulation in terms of the reuse of biosolids, the lack of government subsidies, an overall resistance to change and technological challenges remain significant barriers.
There is also the challenge of handling a range of emerging contaminants and pollutants. In addition, high capital costs and high transportation costs negatively impact the viability of planned resource recovery or reuse projects. This is especially a challenge with small-scale or remote water utilities who find it difficult to get recovered products to market at a competitive price.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope and Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
2. Introduction
- Snapshot of Australian Water Utility Industry
- Waste Management Approach
- Regulatory Framework
- Regulatory Framework-How State and Territory Regulations are Implemented
3. Growth Factors and Challenges to Wastewater Resource Recovery and Reuse
- Growth Factors of Wastewater Resource Recovery
- Key Growth Factors Explained
- Challenges to Wastewater Resource Recovery
- Key Challenges Explained
4. Approaches to Wastewater Resource Recovery and Reuse
- Main Approaches to Wastewater Resource Recovery and Reuse
- Main Approaches
- Common Wastewater Resource Recovery Techniques
- Recovery of Nutrients
- Current Wastewater Resource Recovery Products
- Innovative Wastewater Resource Recovery Products
- Embryonic Wastewater Resource Recovery Products
- Nutrients Recovery from Wastewater Resource
- Energy Recovery from Wastewater Resource
- Projects and Practices
- Australian Resource Recovery Projects
5. Competitive Structure
- Competitive Overview
- Industry Landscape
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Global Trends in Wastewater Resource Recovery and Reuse
- Global Wastewater Resource Recovery Snapshot
- Innovators-Methods of Hazardous Substance Reduction
- Innovators-Methods of Nutrient Generation
- Innovators-Methods of Energy Generation
- Global Wastewater Effluent Discharge Limits
- Technologies Utilised for Nutrients Recovery from Wastewater
- Key Inferences from the Wastewater Effluent Discharge Limits and Nutrient Recovery Matrix
- Potential Focus Areas for the Nutrients Recovery from Wastewater Resource
7. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities-Decentralised Systems
- Growth Opportunities-Partnerships with Industrial Sites
- Growth Opportunities-Improving Co-digestion
- Strategic Imperatives for Utilities
8. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
9. Appendix
