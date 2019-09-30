Austria Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019: Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk 2014-2023
Sep 30, 2019, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Austria Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market (value terms) in Austria increased at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.4%, increasing from US$ 3.8 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 6.1 billion by 2023.
This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Report Scope
- Austria Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Austria Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked / underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government / public sector
- Austria Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender
- Austria Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services
- Austria Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
- Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.
- Austria Gift card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.
- Austria Business & administrative expense card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Austria Payroll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Austria Meal card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Austria Healthcare and wellness card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Austria Consumer incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Austria Employee / partner incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Austria Travel forex card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Austria General purpose card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked / unbanked).
- Austria Remittance card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Austria Teen and campus card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
- Austria Social security and other government benefit program cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
- Austria Insurance claim card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Austria Entertainment and gaming card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Austria Transit and toll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Austria Fuel, utilities, and other cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
Companies Mentioned
- Internationale Spar Centrale BV
- Aldi Group
- Metro AG
- XXXLutz Group
- Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
- Tengelmann Group
- The Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd
- M-Preis Warenvertriebs GmbH (Mlk)
- Amazon.com Inc
- Pfeiffer HandelsgmbH
- Hagebau Handelsgesellschaft fr Baustoffe mbH & Co KG
- dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Markant AG
- Expert International GmbH
- eBay Inc
- Management Trust Holding AD
- C&A Mode AG
- Mller Ltd & Co KG
- Sport 2000 International GmbH
- Bauhaus GmbH & Co Kg
- Intersport International Corp (IIC)
- Otto Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vviy8n
