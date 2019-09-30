Austria Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019: Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk 2014-2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Austria Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Austria increased at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.4%, increasing from US$ 3.8 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 6.1 billion by 2023.

This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

Austria Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Austria Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked / underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government / public sector

Austria Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender

Austria Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

Austria Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Austria Gift card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Austria Business & administrative expense card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Austria Payroll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Austria Meal card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Austria Healthcare and wellness card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Austria Consumer incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Austria Employee / partner incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Austria Travel forex card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Austria General purpose card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked / unbanked).

Austria Remittance card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Austria Teen and campus card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Austria Social security and other government benefit program cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Austria Insurance claim card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Austria Entertainment and gaming card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Austria Transit and toll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Austria Fuel, utilities, and other cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Companies Mentioned

Internationale Spar Centrale BV

Aldi Group

Metro AG

XXXLutz Group

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Tengelmann Group

The Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd

M-Preis Warenvertriebs GmbH (Mlk)

Amazon.com Inc

Pfeiffer HandelsgmbH

Hagebau Handelsgesellschaft fr Baustoffe mbH & Co KG

dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG

Inter Ikea Systems BV

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Markant AG

Expert International GmbH

eBay Inc

Management Trust Holding AD

C&A Mode AG

Mller Ltd & Co KG

Sport 2000 International GmbH

Bauhaus GmbH & Co Kg

Intersport International Corp (IIC)

Otto Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vviy8n

