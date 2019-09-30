Austria Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019: Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk 2014-2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

Sep 30, 2019, 08:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Austria Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Austria increased at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.4%, increasing from US$ 3.8 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 6.1 billion by 2023.

This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

  • Austria Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
  • Austria Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked / underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government / public sector
  • Austria Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender
  • Austria Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services
  • Austria Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
  • Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.
  • Austria Gift card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.
  • Austria Business & administrative expense card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
  • Austria Payroll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
  • Austria Meal card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
  • Austria Healthcare and wellness card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
  • Austria Consumer incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
  • Austria Employee / partner incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
  • Austria Travel forex card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
  • Austria General purpose card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked / unbanked).
  • Austria Remittance card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
  • Austria Teen and campus card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
  • Austria Social security and other government benefit program cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
  • Austria Insurance claim card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
  • Austria Entertainment and gaming card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
  • Austria Transit and toll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
  • Austria Fuel, utilities, and other cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Companies Mentioned

  • Internationale Spar Centrale BV
  • Aldi Group
  • Metro AG
  • XXXLutz Group
  • Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
  • Tengelmann Group
  • The Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd
  • M-Preis Warenvertriebs GmbH (Mlk)
  • Amazon.com Inc
  • Pfeiffer HandelsgmbH
  • Hagebau Handelsgesellschaft fr Baustoffe mbH & Co KG
  • dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG
  • Inter Ikea Systems BV
  • H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
  • Markant AG
  • Expert International GmbH
  • eBay Inc
  • Management Trust Holding AD
  • C&A Mode AG
  • Mller Ltd & Co KG
  • Sport 2000 International GmbH
  • Bauhaus GmbH & Co Kg
  • Intersport International Corp (IIC)
  • Otto Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vviy8n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Autonomous Data Platform Market Outlook to 2027: Growing...

North America Nanofiltration Membrane Market Report 2019: Market ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Austria Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019: Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk 2014-2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

Sep 30, 2019, 08:30 ET