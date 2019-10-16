Author Addresses the Risk of Being a Whistle Blower in Corporate America

CINCINNATI, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging author Greg Stallworth has been an advocate for transparency, truth and honesty in the workplace. Through these experiences led him to write his newly released Cross Wires. Cross Wires speaks to the hidden casualties that are sometimes embedded behind corporate greed, manipulation and status.

Cross Wires is a suspenseful mystery of a successful Corporate Executive who mistakenly receives voice messages on his office phone regarding suspicious drug activity. Caught between a vice between his loyalty to the corporation and exposing suspicious criminal activity in the business brings along a critical decision. Does he risk his professional career and quite possibly his life or submit to blind injustice? What happen next are cathartic scenes of the most suspenseful risk of being a whistle blower in Corporate America. Unsure to who is behind this suspicious drug activity in this corporation heightens the whistle blowers risk even more. Cross Wires brings to reality a serious question of who can you trust when corruption is around you in the work environment. Cross Wires is now available by going online to www.iuniverse.com, www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com

"Cross Wires"

By Greg Stallworth

Soft Cover 5.5 x 8.5 132 pages ISBN 978-1-5320-8105-7

E-Book 180 pages ISBN 978-1-5320-8105-7

Available at I Universe, Amazon and Barnes and Noble

About the Author

Greg Stallworth has spent career that spans over 40 years working in the human services field. His expertise has been working with children and adolescents with disabilities. In lieu of his career he has been very active in the civic engagements. Greg is currently on the board of trustees of the Positive Influence Team, a nonprofit organization that provides services for at risk youths and teens in the Greater Cincinnati area. In addition to his community services Greg is a veteran Playwright who has written over twenty stage productions. He has also written a compelling novel titled Double Deceived which sold over one thousand books. Greg has been recognized at the 2015 National Black Theatre Festival and at the 2017 National Playwrights on Parade. He can be reached for media interviews or appearances via email at 226436@email4pr.com. Information can be found at his personal website www.stallworthproductions.com

For review copies or interviews requests, contact:

Gregory Stallworth

(513) 617-4678

226436@email4pr.com

www.gregstallworth.com

(When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address)

