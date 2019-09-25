Author and Entrepreneur Creates $10,000 Debt Giveaway for His Readers

In that vein, Jackson decided to take the $10,000 he had earmarked for marketing his book and give it away instead. "If a lot of people buy my book, then it's a win-win – especially if they find value in the book's content. If not, at least I'll get the chance to help just one person."

He wrote the book to inspire people who may not feel they fit the brand of an entrepreneur. "Very few authors or influencers focus on the most valuable outcome of demonstrating entrepreneurial behaviors: happiness." Jackson believes anyone – school teachers, sales clerks, janitors, bike shop mechanics, small business owners – not just silicon-valley programmers or VC investors can and should demonstrate entrepreneurial behaviors to better their lives.

Every book he could find on entrepreneurial behaviors seemed to be written by and for the same type of person: someone obsessed with "billionaire status" and get-rich-quick stories. Books and Instagram posts with images of stacks of cash, people posing in front of Ferraris, or influencers taking selfies with celebrities rang false to the successful small business owner and community organizer. "Their advice and views just didn't seem authentic to me. So I wrote a book for the rest of us."

Yes, perhaps the contest is a gimmick to get people to buy his book. But who cares? Someone's going to win and have the opportunity to pay down burdensome debt.

Jackson says, "I could've just spent my money on traditional book marketing tactics, but this is better because regardless of book sales, I get to help someone."

The contest submission form and rules are on the Act Like an Entrepreneur website, and readers have until 11:59 P.M. EST, November 21 to buy the book and enter the contest.

