Author Announces New Novel: "Sincerely Yours: A Murder Mystery at the Jersey Shore"

SEA BRIGHT, N.J., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Time Sea Bright resident, Cathy Bevilacqua, has launched her first Mystery Novel.

Bevilacqua began writing Sincerely Yours, while anchored on the river in a quiet cove in NJ. Witness how a deranged serial killer, whose mindset is stuck in the 50s, wreaks havoc searching endlessly for his long-lost sister by reaping the lives of innocent souls.

Cathy Bevilacqua's First Novel, Sincerely Yours, A Murder Mystery at the Jersey Shore

He kept a souvenir from all of them—Sue, Mary, Jean—a little token to bring back the memories of their screams, their terror. What would Melinda have to offer? Lester wondered. She was so innocent, so protected, living alone with her widowed mother in a deserted seaside town.

After his estranged mother died, Lester inherited the Loon Lake Inn along with her dying wish that he restore The Inn to its original grandeur and fill it with glamorous guests. But she'd never intended for those guests to be the girls her delusional son abducted in his desperate search for his sister, Laura.

Despite Lester's efforts, the Loon Lake Inn would never be completely occupied…not with the frequency of turnovers, a terrifying result of the inevitable failure of the abductees to live up to Lester's expectations...none of them had even remotely resembled Laura. Could Melinda be the one?

Though her best friend had recently gone missing, Melinda had no idea that her own life was in danger and that even while she slept, someone was watching…and waiting. And he had already begun to gain her trust.

About the Author

Growing up at the Jersey Shore, Cathy Bevilacqua loves the beach and is an avid boater. After graduating from Rutgers as a member of the National Honor Society, she has now retired from the corporate world to pursue her next career, writing.

Look for Bevilacqua's second book, Judge Me, that takes a hard look at the failures of the Criminal Justice System when a Serial Killer devolves and takes justice into his own hands.

Bevilacqua now splits her time writing between the east coast of Florida and the Jersey Shore.

Website: www.sincerelyyoursnovel.com

