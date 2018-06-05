Author, Coach Steve Farber Teams with Esteemed Franchise Industry Leader Bryon Stephens

In their first Extreme Leadership Institute event as partners, Farber along with co-presenters Indie Bollman and Stephens, will host the "Greater Than Yourself Experience," from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 14 and Friday, June 15 at The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club and Bungalows in San Diego. The two-day event will feature the proprietary "GTY" Leadership method focusing on real-time opportunities and hands-on activities.

In addition to the individual presentations, the event will offer a mentoring panel with David Corbin, Adam Markel and Dr. David Gruder. Additional speakers include Starla Lewis, Zach Slobin and Jenna Lynch.

Stephens most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the fast-growing Marco's Pizza chain. In his tenure with the pizza franchise, in which he still serves as a Strategic Adviser, he helped grow the number of stores from 123 to upwards of 900 and expanded the brand internationally. Also, during Stephens' time at Marco's, system wide sales increased to $650 million annually, along with increases in unit profitability and the signing of 2,000 new stores into the system. Previously, Stephens spent 22 years leading the development teams at YUM! Brands, Inc. and Yorkshire Global Restaurants, the parent company of A&W, KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Long John Silver's.

"Bryon is an authentic person and a proven leader with a track record of growing franchise brands exponentially," Farber said. "He believes in mentoring and building up people to meet their potential, which results in thriving cultures of accountability and ultimate growth. That's exactly what the Extreme Leadership Institute is all about, and it's why he makes a perfect partner as we break into the franchise space with our consulting services."

Farber has spent years as a sought-after business coach, keynote speaker, and author. His three best-selling books are Greater Than Yourself: The Ultimate Lesson of True Leadership, The Radical Edge: Stoke Your Business, Amp Your Life, and Change the World, and The Radical Leap: A Personal Lesson in Extreme Leadership. At the San Diego event he'll be sharing his powerful three-step leadership method:

Expand Yourself: Farber will reveal tools to deepen and expand one's personal capabilities

Farber will reveal tools to deepen and expand one's personal capabilities Give Yourself: He'll teach the art of 'philanthropizing' one's leadership approach

He'll teach the art of 'philanthropizing' one's leadership approach Replicate Yourself: Lastly, he'll review the power of expanding beyond one's personal, one-to-one influence

Stephens, who first met Farber when he presented at a Marco's Pizza franchise convention, said the Extreme Leadership Institute is the ideal progression to take his passion for building entrepreneurs and helping their businesses succeed. He said the San Diego event is an example of why he is excited about TELI and the impact it can have on people and businesses.

"This is not your typical leadership seminar," Stephens said. "The Greater Than Yourself Experience is life-changing and impactful. Entrepreneurs and executives will be able to accomplish extraordinary things by bringing the Golden Rule into their business and learning the importance of making their team Greater Than Yourself."

To learn more at the Greater Than Yourself experience or to register for the event, please visit https://www.stevefarber.com/greaterthanyourselfexperience.

About Steve Farber and The Extreme Leadership Institute

Founded by Steve Farber, The Extreme Leadership Institute is an organization devoted to changing the world through the development of Extreme Leaders in business and beyond. Listed on Inc. ranking of the Top 50 Leadership and Management Experts in the world, Farber is a bestselling author, popular keynote speaker, and a seasoned leadership coach and consultant who has worked with a vast array of public and private organizations in virtually every arena, from the tech sector to financial services, manufacturing, health care, hospitality, entertainment, retail, direct sales, public education, non-profits, and government. Bryon Stephens joined The Extreme Leadership Institute as CEO in 2018. More information on the Institute can be found at https://www.stevefarber.com/ecourse/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/author-coach-steve-farber-teams-with-esteemed-franchise-industry-leader-bryon-stephens-300659946.html

SOURCE Extreme Leadership Institute

Related Links

https://www.stevefarber.com/greaterthanyourselfexperience

