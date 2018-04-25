Dan Kennedy, author of "The Return of the Moguls: How Jeff Bezos and John Henry Are Remaking Newspapers for the Twenty-First Century" will explain how this new crop of business-minded press barons have the power to reshape the industry and democracy itself at a National Press Club Headliners Book Event on Wednesday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the club's conference rooms.

This event will feature a discussion with the author, an audience question-and-answer session, and a book signing. Tickets are $5 for National Press Club members and $10 for the general public. When purchasing tickets for this event online, buyers will also have the option of purchasing copies of the book at check-out. To purchase tickets and copies of the book, please click here.

Books will also be available for purchase at the event. Proceeds from book sales will benefit the non-profit affiliate of the Club, the National Press Club Journalism Institute, so we kindly ask that you leave all outside books and memorabilia at home.

About the Author:

Dan Kennedy is an associate professor of journalism at Northeastern University in Boston. He is a nationally known media commentator who appears regularly as a panelist on "Beat the Press," a weekly media roundtable on PBS's Boston affiliate WGBH-TV, and writes frequently for WGBHNews.org and Harvard's Nieman Journalism Lab.

Contact: Lindsay Underwood, lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/author-dan-kennedy-will-explain-how-jeff-bezos-and-john-henry-are-revitalizing-the-newspaper-industry-and-democracy-itself-at-national-press-club-headliners-book-event-june-13-300636497.html

SOURCE National Press Club