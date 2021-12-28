Author, Entrepreneur and Mom of 3 Offers 4 Tips for Having It All in 2022

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether they are stay-at-home moms, or moms who work part-time, full-time or volunteer their time, women have been told that they can have it all: rich, satisfying lives that nourish their families, as well as their own needs and desires. "When we talk about 'having it all,' that could mean very different things to each one of us," says Shelly Sood, a mother of three, entrepreneur and author of the upcoming memoir, Untethered. "What matters is that as a woman, you have managed to 'have it all.'"

But for many women — particularly mothers — it's not that easy to create this kind of life. Shelly says guilt often gets in the way, as do worries over what other people will think of you. And it starts at the very beginning of motherhood. "When our children are born," she says, "we believe we must nurse our babies till our nipples fall off or undergo vaginal births without an epidural. Does that make us more powerful or better than others? No."

"The actions of others drive us. We create mental warfare and a self-defeatist attitude. We care about what others think. We want to keep up with the Joneses of the block," Shelly says.

In an interview, Shelly can talk about:

Ways to stop making other people's opinions more important than your own

How to avoid being your own worst enemy by letting go of your inner critic

Learning to say no as an act of self-preservation

Ideas for creating more alone time to replenish your mojo

Vowing to be proactive instead of reactive, to choose what makes you happy and outsource the rest

"As an entrepreneur, I am bombarded with requests," says Shelly. "I used to respond to everyone. Did that make me a stronger entrepreneur? No. It made me crazy, sleep-deprived, and ultimately burnt out. Being reactive to others' demands inhibits your creativity."

About Shelly Sood

Shelly Sood is a founding partner of GIOSTAR Chicago, a company that offers regenerative medicine therapies. Her forthcoming memoir is being modified for film by Hollywood producers. She has an MS in Information Systems from DePaul University in Chicago, and a BA in Political Science from University of Rochester.



