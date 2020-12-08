Author Gillian Thorp Examines Life Before Black Lives Mattered

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when we struggle to ensure racial equality and denounce racism, it's important to acknowledge the stories of those who survived a time in our very recent history when indignities based on the color of skin were commonplace.

The Colour of the Sun, Gillian Thorp's debut memoir, comes along at exactly the right moment for us to do just that.

Gillian Thorp's debut memoir explores life for a young girl of color before black lives mattered. Her journey takes us through the struggles she faced from Apartheid in South Africa to today's America. Gillian Thorp

Thorp takes the reader through the journey of a young Coloured girl born in the seventies in the Apartheid culture of South Africa. Her journey to find her voice took her through a world where almost everyone was looking to silence it.

There was nothing or no one to help Thorp, least of all her family after her father dies a mysterious death. New "fathers" brought a sense of dread, not security.

But Thorp did have protection as a caul baby – one born in her amniotic sac. In South Africa at that time, it was a sign of a child with protective powers, powers that were stripped from her almost immediately by a thief.

Wandering a world without the protection that was her birthright, Gillian finds herself in the "backseat" of life often. From the struggles of life as a poor girl of color to a journey that took her to America, to the love of her life – an athlete who played with the NY Giants and Jets -- who was also stolen from her by fate.

The Colour of the Sun is a timely story for today as we struggle with the unforeseen every day with #blacklivesmatter, with a virus that we can't see, and with everyday sadness. And yet, we endure because, after all as Thorp points out, the color of the sun shines on everyone the same.

