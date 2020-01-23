Author Ian Blake Newhem Becomes Artist-in-Residence at the Illustrious O Street Museum in the Mansion

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Million Words Away creator, bestselling author, and ghostwriter Ian "Blake" Newhem and world-famous O Street Museum in the Mansion announced that Blake will be the new artist-in-residence for 2020. The residency will kick off with a book launch party at the Mansion on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2 PM.

At the event, Blake will introduce the first two books of the A Million Words Away project, which was started as the author's challenge to finally publish his personal works, one novel a month for a year as he races against a persisting brain tumor. Blake was diagnosed with a brain tumor that sits squarely on the brain's language expression center. Surgery removed 80 percent of the tumor, but doctors told him it would most likely return in a few years' time, removing his ability to speak and write, before eventually killing him.

The two books being introduced at the event have just been released and are currently available . The first book Healing Star, about a love triangle set in the Revolutionary War, has recently received tremendous praise from Book Viral: "Taking both brutal realism and hauntingly beautiful prose to the edges of what one customarily finds in mainstream literature author Ian Blake Newhem has penned a powerfully vivid and visceral portrait of the British Army and the American Revolutionary War, in terms of authenticity the battle sequences are truly impressive." ( full review )

The second book The Elephants, I, a family saga in which one elephant saves three generations on two continents (but who will save her from humanity?), has also received high praise "Sometimes when you read a novel, it's so well-imagined that it just takes over and happens to you. It's rare a gem that delivers on this level but that's exactly what The Elephants, I does with Ian Blake Newhem once again on top form." ( full review )

For the past 20 years, Blake has had careers as a college professor of Literature, Composition, and Journalism; a daily journalist; and most notably as a successful ghostwriter. In this latter role, Blake has worked with famous doctors, tech gurus, celebrities, politicians, and more. Some of these books have attained the highly coveted "bestseller" label with both Amazon and the New York Times.

With all of his success over the years in writing books and obtaining publishing deals for others, Blake had neglected, his own personal works. As he recovered from his surgery, he began to develop a plan. Taking his knowledge of platform-building for authors, he decided the best way to get his unpublished manuscripts out there was to go big or go home. He decided he would publish a book a month for a year. 12 books vs. 1 tumor.

