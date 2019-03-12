Author Robert Evans Describes A Family's Escape from the Rural South for A New Life in the North

SOMERSET, N.J., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Robert Evans reveals the brutal living conditions of post slavery rural south that lead to the migration of African Americans to the north for a better opportunity in Sins of The Heart a Novel. His travels through the deep south details the hoarse living conditions and deaths they endured. This new novel will awaken all your emotions.

Author Robert Evans wrote Sins of The Heart a Novel after a visit to the deep south and listening to two eighty-five-year old women recount stories about post slavery living conditions and being socially, economically, and educationally deprived in the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s. His description of their lives jumps off the page as you live their emotions. He describes their heartache after a woman carrying an eight-month fetus was killed by the farm owner. Their continued love and support for each other and belief in God helped them endure the pain and suffering they encountered. The reader will understand the reason for a generation of migrations from the deep south to the north in search of a better life.

Readers interested in social justice and the opportunity to achieve will resonate with the characters as they embark on a new life up north.

Sins of The Heart a Novel by Robert Evans was published on September 20, 2018, by Xulon Press. It is available on Amazon in print and the Kindle version, at Barnes and Noble, and is also available wherever books are sold.

