Author T. Torrest Releases Companion Novel To Bestselling Series

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Torrest announces the release of Trip, a male-point-of-view retelling of her bestselling romantic comedy novel, Remember When. The new book marks the author's 8th full-length title to hit the shelves, and with the holiday season fast approaching, is expected to see some impressive sales numbers.

Trip is available in paperback and digital formats at all online book retailers: https://amzn.to/2WfRCPI

Remember When was published in late 2012, and has since been a frequent visitor to the top of Amazon's bestsellers lists, repeatedly claiming the #1 spot in such categories as New Adult, Romantic Comedy, and Teen Romance. With her debut novel's success, Torrest expanded the story to include two more books, turning the original standalone work into a trilogy.

The fictional series is steamy, heartwarming, and nostalgic. The romance centering on a Hollywood actor and his high school sweetheart begins in 1990 in a New Jersey Catholic high school, and follows the star-crossed pair over the next fifteen years as they move in and out of each other's lives. Readers have described the 1980s-inspired story as everything from "hilarious" to "heartbreaking," though Torrest's most loyal fans tend to refer to the books as "addictive."

While those same readers were the driving force behind writing Trip, Torrest admits that she was actually thrilled to have the excuse to step back into the Remember When world again. "I would never have imagined that my first book would've turned out to be my most successful. But even after seven entire years, my readers have never stopped begging for more Trip and Layla. The truth is that I've missed them, too! Because of that, revisiting their early romance has been such a joy. Getting inside Trip's head to tell the story from his point of view has been a blast."

To celebrate Trip's release, the author has made the first book of Remember When free for a limited time (since she suggests reading that one first): https://amzn.to/2JkW1vC

T. Torrest is a card-carrying child of the 80s, a movie aficionado, and a pop culture junkie. The lifelong Jersey girl currently resides in the suburbs with her husband and two sons. To find out more about her books, please visit: https://www.ttorrest.com

