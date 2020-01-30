Authors of "Hollywood: Her Story" provide Oscars analysis, with a focus on women behind and in front of camera

The authors can not only tell you which women to watch for on Oscar Night (Feb. 9), they can tell the little-known history of women in Hollywood. Women helped found the movie industry. They were early filmmakers, directors and studio owners; they developed film-making techniques and, of course, appeared in front of the camera.

That changed with the rise of talkies in the late 1920s. When movies started making big money, women were forced out of many areas of filmmaking.

Tietjen and Bridges book, Hollywood: Her Story, An Illustrated History of Women and the Movies, tells the story of 1,200 women in 400 pages. The reference-coffee table book is published by Lyons Press and contains one thousand gorgeous color and vintage photos and illustrations.

Among the surprising stories are:

* Thelma Schoonmaker – A Martin Scorsese-collaborator for more than 40 years, Schoonmaker is positioned to win a record fourth Oscar for Best Film Editing. Her eighth nomination is for her work in Scorsese's latest film, The Irishman. She's already won Oscars for Raging Bull (1981), The Aviator (2005), and The Departed (2007).

* Alice Guy-Blaché - The first female filmmaker began making films in her native France in 1896 before moving to the U.S. Her first movie was The Cabbage Fairy and told the story of where babies come from – yes, the cabbage patch. The first woman to own her own studio, Guy-Blaché pioneered narrative storytelling, interracial casting and special effects as she went on to compile a catalog estimated at more than 1,000 films.

* Ida Lupino - Known for playing smart, tough women opposite Hollywood's biggest male stars in the 1940s, Lupino turned to directing after disputes with studio execs. She was the only woman director in the Hollywood studio system in the 1950s and later added producing to her unique status. However, Lupino's climb proved to be one-off for women rather than a breakthrough.

http://hollywoodherstory.com

