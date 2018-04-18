Auto Financial Group Announces Strong Results for End of 2017 and Beginning of 2018

Since October 2017, AFG has signed eight new credit unions to the AFG Balloon Lending Program: Great Basin FCU, Cencap FCU, Two Harbors FCU, Pima FCU, Best Financial Credit Union, Northern Kentucky Educators Credit Union, HealthCare Associates Credit Union and IC FCU. These eight credit unions represent a reach increase of nearly 7 million consumers and combined assets of over $1.7 billion across eight states.

"We heard about AFG's Balloon Lending Program through another credit union in our state that has enjoyed great success with it. We decided to sign on with AFG because their program enables us to offer our members an affordable, low-payment auto loan," says Marco Signorello, Cencap Federal Credit Union's CEO. Learn more about AFG's Balloon Lending program at https://www.autofinancialgroup.com/products/balloon-lending-program/

Auto Financial Group also continues to receive transactions from its recently launched leasing program, which is steadily building momentum. Learn more about the leasing program at: https://www.autofinancialgroup.com/products/leasing-program/

About Auto Financial Group



Auto Financial Group (AFG), a Houston-based company, provides an online, residual based, walk-away vehicle financing product called AFG Balloon Lending, as well as vehicle leasing and vehicle remarketing to financial institutions across the United States.

AFG's residual based financing solutions provide the advantages of lower payments, flexible terms, in the case of the balloon loan, actual ownership of the vehicle and several end-of-term options, including the option to surrender the vehicle and walk away in lieu of paying the final loan payment. The financial institution receives higher loan yields, a competitive residual based financing alternative, and AFG manages the entire end-of-term process.

The AFG Remarketing program is a proven solution for financial institutions that offers the greatest financial return to their clients by matching assets to the selling network with the greatest number of buyers.

For more information about AFG call toll free at 877-354-4234, or visit www.autofinancialgroup.com

