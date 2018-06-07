Autograph Collection Hotels Opens RYSE in the Heart of Seoul Harnessing the Creative Energy of Hongdae

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott International's distinctive collection of passionately independent hotels, today announced the opening of RYSE in Hongdae, the neighborhood known to be for creative trendsetters in Seoul. RYSE is the second Autograph Collection hotel in Seoul and joins the brand's diverse portfolio of more than 135 hotels around the world that champion values of vision, design and craft.

"Autograph Collection Hotels is growing in lockstep with global demand from travelers for independent hotels and individual experiences when traveling: from dining to design," said Jennifer Connell, Vice President, Global Brand Marketing & Management, Autograph Collection Hotels. "With every touchpoint thoughtfully-crafted and guest experience personally-curated, RYSE is the perfect addition to the collection; and we are thrilled to introduce it as the brand's second hotel in the ever-evolving city of Seoul."

Hongdae showcases self-expression and individuality at every turn, and RYSE cleverly celebrates the neighborhood's neon candy box aesthetic in a sophisticated way. Conceived and designed by globally renowned Michaelis Boyd, the hotel's interiors collide energetically: bare concrete and industrial brass metal meet glossy pink flooring and modern art installations reign. The hotel's art concept starts from an artistic outdoor mural and continues through the lobby where pop-up exhibitions feature unexpected hanging sculptures.

RYSE features 272 inspiring guest rooms including 14 suites: each designed to highlight a prominent art piece from an exclusive collection for the hotel. Some suites have been specially customized by creative masterminds including fine art photographer Laurent Segretier and collage artist Charles Munka; Seoul-based sculptor who defines space with light and polychromatic films Yeojoo Park, and multimedia storyteller Maekan. These Artist Suites are curated with strong aesthetics and individuality to embrace the youth culture of Hongdae. The 2300 square foot (217 square meter) Executive Producer Suite, located on the twentieth floor, features handpicked art works and a graphic wall by renowned Korean graphic designer Na Kim.

"We are delighted to present RYSE; more than just a hotel, it is a creative space for inspiration and indulgence," said Jaisun Ihm, General Manager. "Our team is focused on showcasing energetic culture of Hongdae to global travelers and fostering a creative community for people to gather and connect. By partnering with some of the world's most creative visionaries, we are offering an exactly like nothing else hotel and cultural experience that could only happen in Seoul."

The casual gourmet restaurant Long Chim takes Thai street food and turns it into a culinary journey, delivering authentic, spicy and fresh tastes straight from Bangkok. Made for sharing and socializing, it is a concept by Chef David Thompson of Michelin-starred Nahm. Tartine Bakery & Café from San Francisco brings refreshing and natural flavors to homemade treats. In addition, three bartenders from Seoul's hottest and most recognized bar, Le Chamber, are teaming up to bring their world championship skills to the rooftop bar & lounge, the Side Note Club. With stunning view, guests can experience world-class creative cocktails and stylish music carefully curated by famed Korean DJ, DJ Soulscape and the ever trendy RYSE crew. Not only a must-visit place for hotel guests, but also for cocktail connoisseurs of Hongdae and Seoul.

RYSE features an exclusive fitness center and almost (5380 square feet) 500 square meters of flagship retail that features boutique streetwear linking high fashion to street culture and art. The hotel's meeting and event spaces encourage creativity in their 1,400 square meters of relaxed atmosphere. Lounge spaces allow guests to exchange ideas and work in their own pace, before coming together to meet and party in the RYSE Gallery large enough for up to 300 guests.

