autoGraph Inc. CEO, Henry Lawson, to Speak at Arch Summit in Luxembourg

SEATTLE, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today autoGraph Inc. announced their attendance at the Arch Summit in Luxembourg May 3 and 4.

Henry Lawson, CEO autoGraph Inc. will be presenting autoGraph's latest implementations focusing on the unique benefits mobile operators have to be part of the future of data privacy and generate new, significant digital revenue from their existing subscribers.

Hammad Khan, COO of Tomorrow Street said, "the Arch Summit is tailored to bring together the corporate and startup world, giving both parties an opportunity to network and partner to drive innovation. We are excited to include autoGraph Inc. in this prestigious event."

Additionally, autoGraph Inc. CTO, Brian Roundtree will also be in attendance discussing autoGraph's platform that is poised to transform the role Operators can play in their customers' lives and disrupt the digital advertising ecosystem.

Henry Lawson, CEO of autoGraph Inc. said, "We are very excited to attend the Arch Summit and continue our working relationship with Vodafone and Tomorrow Street. We have significant experience working with Mobile Operators to deliver both privacy and profit. We believe the future of data privacy is rooted in trust and autoGraph have proven to provide innovative solutions for the future of data privacy through our patented AI platform."

In the exhibition area, autoGraph will have a presence that will include live demonstrations of their latest mobile operator implementations. Operators working with autoGraph have delivered +84% opt in rates for marketing permissions and 200 – 800x improvements in content engagement. Additionally, autoGraph Operator customers have generated up to $5 ARPU in new, digital revenues from their existing subscribers.

The Arch Summit will take place on the 3rd and 4th of May, 2018 at LuxExpo in Luxembourg.

About autoGraph Inc.

Aiming to increase customer engagement while keeping privacy its top priority, autoGraph builds and creates a consumer opt-in platform that shares profile information with mobile network operators and business-to-consumer brands. By using artificial intelligence, autoGraph can build unique views of consumers' preferences, interests and brand loyalties without compromising privacy. Overall it makes for a much richer, more rewarding online experience. The company's customers include top-four mobile operators in the United States and United Kingdom in addition to various premium retail brands in both countries. All use autoGraph to deliver new revenues for their businesses through customer experiences that are personalized and controlled by consumers. autoGraph customers have experienced 85% opt-in rates and increased revenues greater than 20%, improving core customer engagement and loyalty metrics. To learn more about autograph Inc., please visit: https://www.autograph.me/

