Autoinjectors Market, 2030

The Global Autoinjectors Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2030' report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of the autoinjectors market and the likely future evolution of these devices over the next decade. The study presents an in-depth analysis of a diverse set of companies that are engaged in this domain across different regions of the globe.

Over the years, the self-injection devices market has grown into a promising segment of the pharmaceutical industry. The domain is presently characterized by the presence of advanced technology platforms and innovative devices, offering a variety of user-friendly drug delivery solutions.



One of the major driving forces behind the growth in this field is the rising incidence of chronic clinical conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and diabetes. Although various pharmacological interventions are available for the treatment of these conditions, they require parenteral administration, frequent hospital visits, and are associated with multiple concerns, such as dosing and medication errors, risk of microbial contamination and needlestick injuries.



However, therapies developed in combination with self-administration enabling devices have witnessed high adoption rates and have actually resulted in marked improvements in adherence to prescribed therapeutic regimens. In addition, such devices have been widely utilized in the treatment of emergency conditions such as anaphylaxis and other allergic disorders.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A review of the overall landscape of the autoinjectors market, highlighting the contributions of industry players and the key device specifications, including the primary drug container used, its volume, usability of the device, route of administration, indication and targeted drugs.

An in-depth patent analysis to provide an overview on how the industry has evolved from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we looked at the patents that have been published since 2013. The analysis also highlights key information associated with these patents, such as patent type, regional distribution, CPC classification, IP litigations, emerging areas and leading industry players.

A comprehensive product competitiveness analysis of disposable and reusable autoinjectors taking into consideration the supplier power (based on size of employee base) and product specifications, such as route of administration, primary drug container used, mechanism of operation, dosage type and user friendliness.

Comprehensive profiles of autoinjector manufacturers that have more than three devices in their respective product portfolios; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, autoinjector device specifications, collaborations, recent developments and a comprehensive future outlook. Additionally, the report includes brief profiles of emerging players that have been established in the past decade.

Detailed case studies on the most commonly targeted indications, covering history of development and detailed description of the approved autoinjector products, along with their respective mechanisms of action and historical sales records. In addition, we have listed all the drugs that are currently being delivered through autoinjectors.

A list of marketed and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with autoinjectors in the near future; the candidate drugs / therapies were selected based on various parameters, such as their current route of administration, target therapeutic indication and dosage. For the purpose of this analysis, we collated a list of over 100 top-selling marketed drugs, which were initially screened on the basis of route of administration (subcutaneous / intramuscular). Additionally, we reviewed over 900 clinical trials and compiled a list of pipeline molecules that are being investigated for delivery via the aforementioned routes. The likelihood of delivery via autoinjector device in the future was estimated by assigning a specific score (weight) to each parameter.

A SWOT analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of autoinjectors market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Drug Delivery Systems

3.3. Conventional Parenteral Delivery

3.4. Needlestick Injuries

3.5. Self-Administration: An Emerging Trend

3.6. Safety Options in Self-Injectors

3.7 Types of Self-Injection Devices

3.8. Autoinjectors: An Important Class of Self-Injection Devices

3.9. Concluding Remarks



4. PRIMARY DRUG CONTAINERS IN AUTOINJECTORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Introduction to Primary Drug Containers

4.3 Types of Primary Drug Containers



5. AUTOINJECTORS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Autoinjectors: Overall Market Overview

5.3. Approved Combination Products: Overall Market Overview

5.4. Pipeline Combination Products: Overall Market Overview



6. PATENT ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. Autoinjectors: Patent Analysis

6.4. Autoinjectors: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

6.5. Autoinjectors: Patent Valuation Analysis

6.6. Leading Patents Based on Number of Citations



7. CASE STUDIES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Marketed / Pipeline Drugs Being Evaluated with Autoinjectors

7.3 Case Study I: Anaphylaxis

7.4. Case Study II: Multiple Sclerosis

7.5. Case Study III: Migraine

7.6. Case Study IV: Rheumatoid Arthritis



8. LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES FOR DELIVERY VIA AUTOINJECTORS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Marketed Molecules

8.3. Pipeline Molecules



9. KEY PLAYERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Antares Pharma

9.3. Company Overview

9.4. DALI Medical Devices

9.5. Elcam Medical (E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices)

9.6. Jiangsu Delfu Medical Devices

9.7. Meridian Medical Technologies

9.8. Owen Mumford

9.9. SHL Group

9.10. Union Medico

9.11. Ypsomed



10. EMERGING PLAYERS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. AktiVax

10.3. Future Injection Technologies

10.4. Impax Laboratories (Amedra Pharmaceuticals)

10.5. Kalo Pharma

10.6. MiniEpi

10.7. Nemera

10.8. Nuance Designs

10.9. Oval Medical Technologies

10.10. Windgap Medical

10.11. Xeris Pharmaceuticals

10.12. Zion Clinical Pharmacy



11. SWOT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Strengths

11.3. Weaknesses

11.4. Opportunities

11.5. Threats



12. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Global Autoinjectors Market

12.3. Autoinjectors Market for Anaphylaxis

12.4. Autoinjectors Market for Multiple Sclerosis

12.5. Autoinjectors Market for Rheumatoid Arthritis

12.6. Autoinjectors Market for Migraine

12.7. Autoinjectors Market for Diabetes

12.8. Autoinjectors Market for Other Indications



13. CONCLUSION

13.1. Rising Incidence of Chronic Illnesses has Augmented the Demand for Devices that Enable Self-Medication

13.2. Given their Numerous Benefits, Autoinjectors have Emerged as Potent Drug Delivery Tools

13.3. Several Combination Products have Already been Approved and Many are Under Development

13.4. Majority of the Available Products are Disposable; However, Reusable Devices are Gradually Gaining Popularity

13.5. Although the Market is Led by the Well-Established Players, Start-Ups Continue to Spearhead the Innovation in this Field

13.6. Led by Several Growth Opportunities, the Market is Expected to Evolve at a Steady Pace over the Coming Decade



14. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. PHC

14.3. Elcam Medical

14.4. DALI Medical Devices



15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



