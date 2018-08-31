Autoinjectors Markets, 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Autoinjectors to 2026 - Devices, Markets, Players, Strategies & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of drugs available in prefilled syringes as a percentage of all injectable drugs continues to grow. So too does the number of injectable drugs indicated for chronic conditions and self-administration. But suppliers of autoinjectors face several challenges as the market evolves and matures.





Continued interest in plastic prefilled syringes will require non-brand specific injector manufacturers to validate that their devices function consistently and safely over the range of these emerging PFS devices - devices with rigidity, barrel lubricity and flexural properties that differ not insignificantly from type 1 glass.





They will have to compete - in some cases head-on - with prefilled syringe suppliers, who are increasingly incorporating autoinjector-like ease-of-use features into their PFS designs to differentiate their product lines and in some cases to meet their pharma customer requirements for product-specific syringe designs.







What You Will Learn

What autoinjectors can be paired with prefilled syringes for injectable drug delivery; what are the key market segments, market dynamics and market demographics?

What are the therapeutic demand drivers and commercial devices in key product segments?

What are the design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues?

How big is the market? How is it growing? What will it look like in 2026?

Who are the leading injectable drug and device participants, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations?

What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on autoinjector commercialization and market access?

What is the impact of wirelessly connected autoinjectors on patient care and market growth?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for autoinjectors?

Report Value Matrix

Managed Care Managers

Management Consultants

Financial Analysts

Pharma Product Managers

Device Suppliers

Biotech Managers

Drug Marketers & Strategists

Product Developers

Component Suppliers

CMOs, CSOs

Clinical Managers

Drug Distributors

Pharma Regulators

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary







2. The Market Opportunity

Delivery Market Dynamics

The Economics of Injectable Drugs

What's Driving the Growth in Autoinjectors?

Prefilled Syringes Proliferating

The Trend toward Self-Administration

Shifting Demographics

Innovation in Disposable Device Designs

Therapeutic Demand Drivers

Competitive Landscape

Risk Factors

3. Autoinjectors - Commercial Devices

Manual Injection Autoinjectors

Automated Injection Autoinjectors

Reusable Autoinjectors

Disposable Autoinjectors

Variable Dose Autoinjectors

Product Specific Autoinjectors

4. Autoinjector Device Design Factors

Material Selection Issues

Part Counts and Device Cost

Safety Features

Needle Shielding

Needle Insertion Depth

Failsafe Activation

Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation

Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

Human Engineering/Ergonomics

5. Autoinjector Drug Delivery - Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis

Anticoagulants

Autoimmune Diseases

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Psoriasis

Emergency Medicine

Hepatitis

Hematopoietics

Hormones

Reproductive Health

6. Market Factors

Regulatory Issues

Device Branding

Patient Compliance and Ease of Use

Healthcare Economics

7 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k5mtfv/autoinjectors?w=5









Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

