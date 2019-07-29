Autolink Rental Secures GSA Contract, Will Expand to Service Federal Accounts

HOUSTON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autolink Rental LLC., (AUTOLINK) a leading SUV and Van rental company, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a GSA Schedule 48 Contract (47QMCB19D000K) and are now certified to supply TRANSPORTATION, DELIVERY AND RELOCATION SOLUTIONS to the Federal Government. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, Auto Link Rental has listed their Vehicle rental inventory on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage!®.

"This contract opens up significantly more markets in our region and affords us an opportunity to service all governmental departments, especially the Department of Defense (DoD) and their local airbases in the area," states Uche Mozie, CEO of Autolink Rental LLC. He adds: "We offer a unique selection of 12+ person vans as well as higher-end SUVs for our select clients."

Autolink Rental specializes in offering a large number of oversized vehicles for rent, including: 12 to 15 passenger vans, Suburban SUVs, as well as a variety of minivans. With advanced online and offline car rental services, flexible pick-up and returns, late-model year vehicles and affordable services, Autolink Rental services a varied customer base and expects to expand their reach throughout Texas by offering their unique brand of world-class car rental services.

About Autolink Rental LLC. :

Founded in 2008, Autolink Rental has grown rapidly in the greater Houston area by servicing a niche client base with larger vehicles on short and long-term rentals. Their mission is to enrich tourists, families, corporate/non-corporate, profit/non-profit organizations with world-class car rental services that help satisfy all their road trip needs. Visit www.autolinkrental.com for more information.

Contact for Auto Link Rental LLC.: Uche Mozie, CEO at (832) 913-1960

SOURCE Autolink Rental LLC.

