Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Offering, Service, Deployment Mode, Application, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Offering (Platform and Tools, and Services), Service, Deployment Mode, Application (Configuration Management, Patch Management, and Threat Intelligence), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automated breach and attack simulation market is projected to reach USD 218 million in 2020 to USD 915 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 33.2%.

The major growth drivers for the market include increase in implementation of security measures, increasing complexities in managing security threats due to an increased number of attack vectors, and growing need to prevent data breaches due to the presence of stringent government regulations. However, security breaches happening due to internal vulnerabilities is restraining the market.

Services to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Cybersecurity services empower businesses to assess, build, and manage their cybersecurity capabilities and enable them to respond to incidents and crises. These services guide the enterprises securely through every phase of digital transformation and help enterprises improve their security posture. However, the cybersecurity skill gaps need to ascertain the diverse and complex threat vectors and validate the priorities to mitigate them. Identification of false-positives is a major challenge for CISOs and business heads globally. An increase in threat surfaces due to technological shift in both SMEs and large enterprises is compelling them to adopt ABAS services. Hence, services are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Cloud segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

Cloud-based ABAS solutions are not only enabling organizations to manage their costs but also helping them in improving business agility. It is the fastest-growing deployment model in the ABAS market. SMEs prefer cloud-based deployment, as it is cost-effective and easy to deploy. With the cloud-based deployment of these solutions, small enterprises can assess vulnerabilities and reduce the threat landscape at a much lower cost, thus, improving their customer services. The cloud-based platform offers a centralized way to secure web and mobile applications across the organization. For organizations having strict budgets on security investments, cloud-based ABAS solutions are a good fit.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increased frequency and sophistication of successful cyberattacks are making enterprises and governments in APAC realize the security gaps in their infrastructure despite deploying solutions for preventing them. According to Jumio's research, 4 out of 5 banks in APAC have witnessed a surge in losses due to fraud after the introduction of real-time payments platform; 2 out of 5 banks confirmed that most fraudulent attacks are carried out through social engineering. Hence, the adoption of ABAS is expected to gain grounds in APAC so that vulnerabilities can be known before any attack occurs and the remediation can be planned accordingly. Other factors driving the adoption of ABAS solutions are the increasing BYOD trend across enterprises of all sizes, the need of robust ABAS practices slowly gaining traction among APAC enterprises, and the increased use of smartphones for online transactions and online shopping.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market

4.2 Market, by Application, 2020 (USD Thousand)

4.3 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020 (USD Thousand)

4.4 Market, by Offering, 2020 (USD Thousand)

4.5 Market, by Service, 2020 (USD Thousand)

4.6 Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, End-user (USD Thousand)

4.7 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard

5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.4.5 Payment Services Directive 2

5.4.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.4.7 Soc2

5.5 Use Cases

5.5.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.5.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.5.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Pricing Model of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation

6 Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Platform and Tools

6.2.1 Platform and Tools: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact

6.3 Service

6.3.1 Service: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Service: COVID-19 Impact



7 Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Training

7.2.1 Training: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Training: COVID-19 Impact

7.3 On-Demand Analyst

7.3.1 On-Demand Analyst: Market Drivers

7.3.2 On-Demand Analyst: COVID-19 Impact



8 Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Deployment Mode, 2017-2025

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

8.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact



9 Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2017-2025

9.2 Configuration Management

9.2.1 Configuration Management: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Configuration Management: COVID-19 Impact

9.3 Patch Management

9.3.1 Patch Management: Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Drivers

9.3.2 Patch Management: COVID-19 Impact

9.4 Threat Intelligence

9.4.1 Threat Intelligence: Market Drivers

9.4.2 Threat Intelligence: COVID-19 Impact

9.5 Others



10 Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by End-user, 2017-2025

10.2 Enterprises and Data Centers

10.2.1 Enterprises and Data Centers: Market Drivers

10.2.2 Enterprises and Data Centers: COVID-19 Impact

10.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2017-2025

10.3 Managed Service Providers

10.3.1 Managed Service Providers: Automated Breach and Attack Simulations Drivers

10.3.2 Managed Service Providers: COVID-19 Impact

10.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2017-2025



11 Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Rest of World

11.5.1 Rest of World: Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Drivers



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Star

12.3.2 Emerging Leader

12.3.3 Pervasive

12.3.4 Startups



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Qualys

13.3 Rapid7

13.4 Sophos

13.5 Keysight

13.6 Attackiq

13.7 Cymulate

13.8 Xm Cyber

13.9 Skybox Security

13.10 Safebreach

13.11 Firemon

13.12 Verodin (Fireeye)

13.13 Foreseeti

13.14 Nopsec

13.15 Reliaquest

13.16 Scythe

13.17 Cycognito

13.18 Aujas

13.19 Bitdam

13.20 Right to Win



14 Adjacent Markets

14.1 Introduction to Adjacent Markets

14.2 Limitations

14.3 Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Ecosystem and Adjacent Markets

14.4 Penetration Testing Market

14.4.1 Adjacent Market: Penetration Testing Market, by Application Area

14.4.2 Adjacent Market: Penetration Testing Market, by Vertical

14.4.3 Adjacent Market: Penetration Testing Market, by Region

14.5 Security Testing Market

14.5.1 Adjacent Market: Security Testing Market, by Testing Type

14.5.2 Adjacent Market: Security Testing Market, by Vertical

14.5.3 Adjacent Market: Security Testing Market, by Region

14.6 Threat Intelligence Market

14.6.1 Adjacent Market: Threat Intelligence Market, by Component

14.6.2 Adjacent Market: Threat Intelligence Market, by Vertical

14.6.3 Adjacent Market: Threat Intelligence Market, by Region



15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customizations



