Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market to Cross $527 Million by 2027, Despite COVID-19 Disruptions

DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Endoscope Reprocessors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of the report. The 216-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market to Reach US$527.2 Million by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Endoscope Reprocessors estimated at US$386.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$527.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027.



Single Basin AER, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR to reach US$152.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual Basin AER segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 69.8% share of the global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Automated Endoscope Reprocessors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$113.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$93.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$93.9 Million by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Cantel Medical Corporation

Custom Ultrasonics

ENDO-TECHNIK W . Griesat GmbH

. Griesat GmbH Ethicon US LLC

Laboratories Anios

MediVators, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Steelco S.p.A.

Steris Corporation

Wassenburg Medical B. V.

Total Companies Profiled: 42

