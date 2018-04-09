Automated Tire Changing System Invented (PND-4838)

He developed PNEUMATIC JACK to provide a neat, quick and easy way to change a flat tire. As such, it not only saves time and effort but eliminates the mess and cleanup that follow. More importantly, it improves automotive safety by reducing the chances of injury for car owners and automotive mechanics. Another appealing feature is that it operates at the touch of a button. Other benefits include convenience, durability, practicality and cost efficiency. In addition, it is effective for general vehicle maintenance, including tire rotation and brake service.

The inventor's personal distaste for changing tires inspired the idea. "Since in my experience there is never a convenient time to change a flat tire, I wanted to automate that unpleasant task for motorists," he said.

The versatility of this patented design makes it ideal both as standard or optional equipment with new-production automobiles and light-duty trucks and as an upgrade for aftermarket vehicle installation. Using compressed air to expand the selected jack downward and finger-tip system controls on the dashboard, it effectively automates an otherwise very labor intensive chore.

