Automated Vehicle Coalition Forms, Promoting Safety, Innovation, and Enhanced Quality of Life

Ensure that the safety of travelers is a primary driver of technological innovation. Achieve equity for surface transportation, including the ability to improve the quality of life. Strengthen the economy by supporting initiatives that entice technology-sector companies to invest in the creation of new jobs and new job types. Attract and retain a diverse, talented, and engaged local workforce. Link business and industry with education, to focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Maximize mobility through the correct and safe application of automated vehicles.

The AVC founding, charter members:

Cisco

Econolite

ESRI

Kuharchik Construction

Gannett Fleming

Phoenix Contact

Royal Truck and Equipment.

Four charter members expressed their enthusiasm and support for the AVC:

"We are honored to be one of the founding members of the AVC," said Econolite President and COO Abbas Mohaddes. "The coalition's vision and mission align perfectly with Econolite's long-standing mission of accelerating the acceptance and integration of automated vehicles. We also share strategy of fostering automated vehicle technology development and implementation among public, private, municipal, and non-profit stakeholders. The momentum that the AVC creates will certainly help deliver on the promise of automated vehicles enhancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability of our roadways. Econolite is excited to begin working directly with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – a leader in highly automated vehicle testing – in conjunction with AVC's launch at the Pennsylvania Automated Vehicle Summit."

"As a mapping and spatial analytics company, Esri believes that smart mobility will make a significant difference in solving major transportation challenges, as well as impact the way we design our cities and infrastructure in the future," stated Frits van der Schaaf, leading global business development for the automotive industry. "We are excited to participate in the AVC, bringing this ideal closer to reality by sharing knowledge and connecting communities with a diverse set of stakeholders."

"The convergence of many profound technological advances offers tremendous opportunities to improve the safety and efficiency of our transportation systems," commented Robert M. Scaer, PE, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Gannett Fleming. "With a rich tradition of leadership in transportation, Gannett Fleming is proud to join the other founding members of the AVC. We view the AVC as an important voice connecting industry, academia, and government to help ensure we achieve the full potential of these technological advances in our communities, which will lead to an improved quality of life and the creation of new jobs."

"Royal Truck & Equipment is excited to be part of the newly formed AVC," remarked Fred Bergstresser, government account manager with Royal Truck & Equipment. "It is important to gather industry, academia, and government as a group, to help guide and prepare for technological changes in our transportation system. As a group, we can amplify the positive effect on vehicle safety, capture job development opportunity, and together become more responsible members of the community. Royal's mission has always been to improve safety in highway work zones through development of work zone vehicles with technological components that enhance the traveling public's safety. The AVC enhances our ability to fulfill that mission."

Vincent Galko has been appointed Executive Director of the AVC; Elizabeth Hall serves as the Director of Corporate Outreach and Research.

The Automated Vehicle Coalition is a national organization sponsoring legislative outreach and education to promote the safe and responsible implementation of automated vehicles, encourage private sector participation in the identification of solutions, and encourage government-industry partnerships to benefit communities. For more information, visit www.avcoalition.net.

