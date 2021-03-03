Automotive Bicycle Rack Market Segmentation by Qualitative and Quantitative Research Incorporating Impact of Economic and Non-Economic Aspects By 2024 | Featuring Key Vendors - Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd., Kuat Innovations, and Others
Mar 03, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Bicycle Rack Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The automotive bicycle rack market is expected to grow by USD 820.00 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The increasing demand for adventure tourism is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as decreased fuel efficiency of vehicles will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-bicycle-rack-market-industry-analysis
What our reports offer:
- How businesses can stay relevant
- What values are driving customer loyalty
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market: Product Landscape
Hitch mounted racks are the highest-selling type of automotive bicycle racks because of the benefits such as easy to install and detach when not in use and the availability of a wide variety of models with low-cost options. Moreover, some hitch mounted racks also have foldable models that could fold flat to provide clearance for parking. Therefore, influencing the growth of the market. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the roof-mounted and trunk-mounted segment.
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market: Geographic Landscape
Europe was the largest automotive bicycle rack market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising awareness about active lifestyles and the increasing popularity of leisure activities will significantly drive automotive bicycle rack market growth in this region over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany is the key market for automotive bicycle racks in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Allen Sports USA
- Atera GmbH
- Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Kuat Innovations
- Mont Blanc Group AB
- Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.
- Thule Group AB
- Tyger Auto Inc.
- VDL Groep BV
- Yakima Products Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hitch-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Trunk-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver-Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allen Sports USA
- Atera GmbH
- Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Kuat Innovations
- Mont Blanc Group AB
- Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.
- Thule Group AB
- Tyger Auto Inc.
- VDL Groep BV
- Yakima Products Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
