Automotive Bicycle Rack Market Segmentation by Qualitative and Quantitative Research Incorporating Impact of Economic and Non-Economic Aspects By 2024 | Featuring Key Vendors - Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd., Kuat Innovations, and Others

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Bicycle Rack Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The automotive bicycle rack market is expected to grow by USD 820.00 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The increasing demand for adventure tourism is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as decreased fuel efficiency of vehicles will hamper the market growth.



What our reports offer:

How businesses can stay relevant

What values are driving customer loyalty

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market: Product Landscape

Hitch mounted racks are the highest-selling type of automotive bicycle racks because of the benefits such as easy to install and detach when not in use and the availability of a wide variety of models with low-cost options. Moreover, some hitch mounted racks also have foldable models that could fold flat to provide clearance for parking. Therefore, influencing the growth of the market. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the roof-mounted and trunk-mounted segment.

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market: Geographic Landscape

Europe was the largest automotive bicycle rack market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising awareness about active lifestyles and the increasing popularity of leisure activities will significantly drive automotive bicycle rack market growth in this region over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany is the key market for automotive bicycle racks in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Allen Sports USA

Atera GmbH

Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Kuat Innovations

Mont Blanc Group AB

Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.

Thule Group AB

Tyger Auto Inc.

VDL Groep BV

Yakima Products Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hitch-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Trunk-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver-Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

