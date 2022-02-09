Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market - 55% Growth to Originate from APAC | Greater Effectiveness & Efficiency of Brake-by-wire Systems to Boost Market| 17000+ TechnavioReports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - Greater effectiveness and efficiency of brake-by-wire systems

The automotive brake-by-wire system is advanced in terms of system design, braking efficiency, and effectiveness when compared with the conventional braking system. The systems can either be all-electronic, electro-hydraulic or a combination of both. These systems involve electronic components and subsystems, such as sensors, actuators, and a control unit that collectively analyze the vehicle's data accurately. The system gathers data from different sensors such as wheel speed sensors, acceleration sensors, and steering angle sensors. The complied data allows the brake-by-wire system to react quickly and reduce stopping distance. In addition to increasing the effectiveness of the overall braking system, the brake-by-wire system also increases the safety quotient of the vehicle. For instance, the system response time of Brembo's brake-by-wire system is calculated to be 90 milliseconds, which is significantly lesser than the response time of conventional braking systems. This system also works in conjunction with an electronic brake assist (EBA), anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), which increases the vehicle's stability and control.

The automotive brake-by-wire system is advanced in terms of system design, braking efficiency, and effectiveness when compared with the conventional braking system. The systems can either be all-electronic, electro-hydraulic or a combination of both. These systems involve electronic components and subsystems, such as sensors, actuators, and a control unit that collectively analyze the vehicle's data accurately. The system gathers data from different sensors such as wheel speed sensors, acceleration sensors, and steering angle sensors. The complied data allows the brake-by-wire system to react quickly and reduce stopping distance. In addition to increasing the effectiveness of the overall braking system, the brake-by-wire system also increases the safety quotient of the vehicle. For instance, the system response time of Brembo's brake-by-wire system is calculated to be 90 milliseconds, which is significantly lesser than the response time of conventional braking systems. This system also works in conjunction with an electronic brake assist (EBA), anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), which increases the vehicle's stability and control. Market Challenges - High cost of development and maintenance of electronic braking systems

The components and systems used in automobiles at present are witnessing the transformation from being completely mechanical to electro-mechanical or all-electronic systems. The same can be seen in automotive brake-by-wire systems as well. The use of electronic components and subsystems in such electronic braking systems increases their cost of development as compared with hydraulic or mechanical braking systems, thereby increasing the overall cost of the vehicles. In addition to the cost, the costs associated with the maintenance and repair of such systems are also high.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The potential growth difference for the automotive brake-by-wire systems market between 2020 and 2025 is 8458.90 mn units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Market Segmentation:

The automotive brake-by-wire systems market report is segmented by Type (Electric and Non-Electric) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments & regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.



Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.



Brembo Spa



Continental AG



Hitachi Ltd.



Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.



KSR International Inc.



Robert Bosch GmbH



Veoneer Inc.



ZF Friedrichshafen AG

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Automotive Brake System Market -The automotive brake system market share is expected to increase by USD 5.05 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Electronic Brake System Market -The automotive electronic brake system market share is expected to increase by 17.01 million units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.90%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 32.91% Market growth 2021-2025 8458.90 mn units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 69.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, UK, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KSR International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio