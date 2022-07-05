Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market Size to Grow by 99.91 million units | Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj and DENSO Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Jul 05, 2022, 10:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A cabin air filter cleans the air that flows inside the passenger cabin, mainly through HVAC systems. It helps increase the passengers' comfort by blocking irritants such as pollen, diesel/petrol smell, and pollutants.
The automotive cabin air filter market size is expected to grow by 99.91 mn units from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period.
Request Latest Sample Report to learn about additional highlights of the market
Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Scope
The automotive cabin air filter market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market Size
- Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market Trends
- Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market Industry Analysis
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Key Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, DENSO Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., Freudenberg SE, General Motors Co., MAHLE GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL, Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Sogefi Spa are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj - The company offers automotive cabin air filters market based on its Trinitex technology.
- DENSO Corp. - The company offers automotive cabin air filters such as particle filters and combination filters.
- Donaldson Co. Inc. - The company offers automotive cabin air filters to aftermarket resellers.
- Freudenberg SE - The company offers cabin air filters to both OEMs and aftermarket resellers.
- General Motors Co. - The company offers automotive cabin air filters under its subsidiary AC Delco.
Download an Exclusive Sample Report to learn more about the key vendors operating in the market
Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global automotive cabin air filter market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The global auto parts and equipment market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.
Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End User
- Aftermarket
- OEM
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geographic
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive cabin air filter market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive cabin air filter market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive cabin air filter market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive cabin air filter market, vendors
Related Reports
Automotive Power Window Switch Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
99.91 mn units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.87
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 61%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, DENSO Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., Freudenberg SE, General Motors Co., MAHLE GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL, Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Sogefi Spa
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Global automotive components and accessories market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End user
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by End user
- 6.3 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 25: Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 OEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: OEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 27: OEM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End user
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End user
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive Scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
- Exhibit 50: Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj - Segment focus
- 11.4 DENSO Corp.
- Exhibit 54: DENSO Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: DENSO Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: DENSO Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Donaldson Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Freudenberg SE
- Exhibit 63: Freudenberg SE - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Freudenberg SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Freudenberg SE - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Freudenberg SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Freudenberg SE - Segment focus
- 11.7 General Motors Co.
- Exhibit 68: General Motors Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: General Motors Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: General Motors Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: General Motors Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: General Motors Co. - Segment focus
- 11.8 MAHLE GmbH
- Exhibit 73: MAHLE GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 74: MAHLE GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: MAHLE GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 76: MAHLE GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: MAHLE GmbH - Segment focus
- 11.9 MANN+HUMMEL
- Exhibit 78: MANN+HUMMEL - Overview
- Exhibit 79: MANN+HUMMEL - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: MANN+HUMMEL - Key news
- Exhibit 81: MANN+HUMMEL - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: MANN+HUMMEL - Segment focus
- 11.10 Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Exhibit 83: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Parker Hannifin Corp.- Key news
- Exhibit 86: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 88: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 91: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 11.12 Sogefi Spa
- Exhibit 93: Sogefi Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Sogefi Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Sogefi Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Sogefi Spa - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 98: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 100: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article