Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market Size to Grow by 99.91 million units | Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj and DENSO Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Scope

The automotive cabin air filter market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Key Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, DENSO Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., Freudenberg SE, General Motors Co., MAHLE GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL, Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Sogefi Spa are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj - The company offers automotive cabin air filters market based on its Trinitex technology.

DENSO Corp. - The company offers automotive cabin air filters such as particle filters and combination filters.

Donaldson Co. Inc. - The company offers automotive cabin air filters to aftermarket resellers.

Freudenberg SE - The company offers cabin air filters to both OEMs and aftermarket resellers.

General Motors Co. - The company offers automotive cabin air filters under its subsidiary AC Delco.

Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global automotive cabin air filter market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The global auto parts and equipment market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End User

Aftermarket



OEM

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA



Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive cabin air filter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive cabin air filter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive cabin air filter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive cabin air filter market, vendors

Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2021-2025 99.91 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, DENSO Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., Freudenberg SE, General Motors Co., MAHLE GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL, Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Sogefi Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Global automotive components and accessories market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End user

6.3 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 25: Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 OEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: OEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 27: OEM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Exhibit 50: Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 51: Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj - Segment focus

11.4 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 54: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 57: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Donaldson Co. Inc.

Exhibit 59: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Freudenberg SE

Exhibit 63: Freudenberg SE - Overview



Exhibit 64: Freudenberg SE - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Freudenberg SE - Key news



Exhibit 66: Freudenberg SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Freudenberg SE - Segment focus

11.7 General Motors Co.

Exhibit 68: General Motors Co. - Overview



Exhibit 69: General Motors Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: General Motors Co. - Key news



Exhibit 71: General Motors Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: General Motors Co. - Segment focus

11.8 MAHLE GmbH

Exhibit 73: MAHLE GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 74: MAHLE GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 75: MAHLE GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 76: MAHLE GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: MAHLE GmbH - Segment focus

11.9 MANN+HUMMEL

Exhibit 78: MANN+HUMMEL - Overview



Exhibit 79: MANN+HUMMEL - Business segments



Exhibit 80: MANN+HUMMEL - Key news



Exhibit 81: MANN+HUMMEL - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: MANN+HUMMEL - Segment focus

11.10 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 83: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Parker Hannifin Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 86: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 88: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 89: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 91: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.12 Sogefi Spa

Exhibit 93: Sogefi Spa - Overview



Exhibit 94: Sogefi Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Sogefi Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Sogefi Spa - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

