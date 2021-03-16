Automotive Clutch Release Bearing Market to grow by $ 40.5 mn in 2020, AB SKF and GMB Corp. emerge as Key Contributors to growth |Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024| Technavio
Mar 16, 2021, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive clutch release bearing market and it is poised to grow by $ 40.5 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive clutch release bearing market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Continuous improvements in clutch release bearings is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 1% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 40.5 mn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
AB SKF, GMB Corp., KG International FZCO, National Engineering Industries Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Tata Steel Ltd., The Timken Co., Tilton Engineering Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The high preference for manual transmission systems in Europe is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the Europe market?
The Europe region will contribute to 34% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, GMB Corp., KG International FZCO, National Engineering Industries Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Tata Steel Ltd., The Timken Co., Tilton Engineering Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The high preference for manual transmission systems in Europe will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive clutch release bearing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Clutch Release Bearing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Clutch Release Bearing Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40672
Automotive Clutch Release Bearing Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive clutch release bearing market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Clutch Release Bearing Market Size
- Automotive Clutch Release Bearing Market Trends
- Automotive Clutch Release Bearing Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies continuous improvements in clutch release bearings as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive clutch release bearing market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Clutch Release Bearing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive clutch release bearing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive clutch release bearing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive clutch release bearing market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive clutch release bearing market vendors.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB SKF
- GMB Corp.
- KG International FZCO
- National Engineering Industries Ltd.
- Schaeffler AG
- Tata Steel Ltd.
- The Timken Co.
- Tilton Engineering Inc.
- Valeo SA
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
