Automotive Collision Repair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Vehicle Type, By Service Channel And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

Automotive Collision Repair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Paints & Coatings, Consumables, Spare Parts), By Vehicle Type, By Service Channel (DIY, DIFM, OE), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

The global automotive collision repair market size is expected to reach USD 208.0 billion by 2025. It is projected to register a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. Technological advancements and subsequent development of innovative repair techniques are anticipated to boost the market. For instance, a new production technology, 3D printing of automotive parts, is extensively being deployed by key players to optimize their production costs. This technique enable efficient fabrication performance and reduces emission toxicity.



In addition, growing adoption of alternative fuel vehicles is anticipated to propel the market in the forthcoming years. The U.S. government has implemented several initiatives to support the sales and use of alternative-fuel vehicles such as cars and trucks that run on hydrogen and natural gas. For instance, in California, air quality is an important concern on account of which, the Federal Clean Air Act by the California Air Resources board was implemented to reduce the vehicle emissions.



The market poses promising growth prospects throughout the forecast period, owing to the combination of numerous factors such as increasing investments and research undertaken by manufacturers to customize and diversify products.For instance, 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division and West Coast Customs, a car customization company, entered into a partnership to use 3M refinishing products such as abrasives, body fillers, adhesives, coatings, paint finishing, and spray paint guns for primer.



This enabled manufacturers to enter the car customization segment.



Introduction of new generation of vehicles in the novel service repair regimes is boosting the demand for gas and hybrid electric cars, which is expected to further drive the overall market. Furthermore, unorganized and untapped markets in Asia Pacific are anticipated to create growth opportunities for major vehicle repair vendors, which is expected to propel the global automotive collision repair market in the forthcoming years.



• Incorporation of advanced telematics such as automotive or vehicle telematics act as a challenge to market growth. In the automotive industry, telematics permits manufacturers to use in-vehicle equipment such as navigation devices, communication systems, GPS, and event data recorders and offer a wide range of information and services

• Europe held the largest share of over 44.0% in the global automotive collision repair market in 2018. Penetration of vehicles with enhanced safety features will drive the regional market

• Regulations for alternative fuel vehicles were implemented to reduce the current tax rate for advanced technology vehicles. Government agencies have implemented rules for passenger cars, which is expected to positively impact component sales

• Key market players include 3M; Automotive Technology Products LLC; Continental AG; Denso Corporation; Faurecia; Federal-Mogul LLC; Honeywell International, Inc.; International Automotive Components Group; Johnson Controls, Inc.; Magna International, Inc.; Mann+Hummel Group; Martinrea International, Inc.; Mitsuba Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; and Takata Corporation.



