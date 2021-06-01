Automotive Coolant Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of about 5% through 2021-2025|Increasing Demand for Passenger Cars to upheave Growth|Technavio
Jun 01, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 38.31 mn gal during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive coolant market to register a CAGR of about 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Cummins Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., MOTUL SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, and Valvoline Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing sales of passenger cars and growing stringent norms to enhance fuel economy will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Coolant Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Coolant Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- M And HCV
- LCV
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Automotive Coolant Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive coolant market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Cummins Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., MOTUL SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, and Valvoline Inc. .
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Coolant Market size
- Automotive Coolant Market trends
- Automotive Coolant Market industry analysis
Heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the rise in demand for battery electric vehicles will pose a threat for automotive coolants market growth.
Automotive Coolant Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive coolant market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive coolant market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive coolant market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive coolant market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- M and HCV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LCV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BP Plc
- Chevron Corp.
- China Petrochemical Corp.
- Cummins Inc.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
- MOTUL SA
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Total SA
- Valvoline Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
