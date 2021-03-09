Automotive Filters Market Research 2021-2025 | 8.72% Year-Over-Year Growth Rate in 2021 | Technavio
Mar 09, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive filters market is expected to grow by USD 5.63 billion during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of almost 10%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.
Automotive Filters Market: Transportation of goods by roads to drive growth
Growing preference for road transportation and the subsequent increase in the use of heavy-, medium-, and light-duty vehicles will reduce the demand for rail transport. The lack of sufficient freight services has led companies to choose roadways as a reliable mode of transportation. Lack of sufficient freight services has led companies to choose roadways as a reliable mode of transportation. Roadways are convenient than rail transport, cheaper than air transportation, and faster than waterways. The rise in the demand for freight transportation through roads has led freight operators to increase their fleet of commercial vehicles, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for automotive filters.
As per Technavio, the rising demand for heavy-duty air filters for commercial vehicles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.
Automotive Filters Market: Rising demand for heavy-duty air filters for commercial vehicles
Due to the increasing amount of pollutants present in the working environment, drivers have become increasingly concerned about the quality of air. In industries like oil and gas, chemicals, and mining, the working environment is dusty and contains toxic chemicals and radioactive substances. Most vehicles use a custom-made heavy-duty air filtration system, which helps in eliminating normal pollutants like dust and pollen, and it also blocks major pollutants like toxic gases. These systems contain in-built sensors that monitor air quality, and in the presence of toxic gases, they shut down the vents, resulting in higher passenger safety. Hence, the rising demand for heavy-duty air filters for commercial vehicles drives the growth of the market.
"Improvements in the standard of living and an increase in disposable income will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Automotive Filters Market: Major Vendors
- Cummins Inc.
- DENSO Corp.
- Donaldson Co. Inc.
- Hengst SE
- K&N Engineering Inc.
Automotive Filters Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the automotive filters market by type (Air filters, Oil filters, and Fuel filters) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
The APAC region led the automotive filters market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the stringent regulations to control greenhouse gas emissions
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
