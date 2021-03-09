Automotive Filters Market Research 2021-2025 | 8.72% Year-Over-Year Growth Rate in 2021 | Technavio

Automotive Filters Market: Transportation of goods by roads to drive growth

Growing preference for road transportation and the subsequent increase in the use of heavy-, medium-, and light-duty vehicles will reduce the demand for rail transport. The lack of sufficient freight services has led companies to choose roadways as a reliable mode of transportation. Lack of sufficient freight services has led companies to choose roadways as a reliable mode of transportation. Roadways are convenient than rail transport, cheaper than air transportation, and faster than waterways. The rise in the demand for freight transportation through roads has led freight operators to increase their fleet of commercial vehicles, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for automotive filters.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Request Free Sample Research Report

As per Technavio, the rising demand for heavy-duty air filters for commercial vehicles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Automotive Filters Market: Rising demand for heavy-duty air filters for commercial vehicles

Due to the increasing amount of pollutants present in the working environment, drivers have become increasingly concerned about the quality of air. In industries like oil and gas, chemicals, and mining, the working environment is dusty and contains toxic chemicals and radioactive substances. Most vehicles use a custom-made heavy-duty air filtration system, which helps in eliminating normal pollutants like dust and pollen, and it also blocks major pollutants like toxic gases. These systems contain in-built sensors that monitor air quality, and in the presence of toxic gases, they shut down the vents, resulting in higher passenger safety. Hence, the rising demand for heavy-duty air filters for commercial vehicles drives the growth of the market.

"Improvements in the standard of living and an increase in disposable income will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Filters Market: Major Vendors

Cummins Inc.

DENSO Corp.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Hengst SE

K&N Engineering Inc.

Automotive Filters Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive filters market by type (Air filters, Oil filters, and Fuel filters) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the automotive filters market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the stringent regulations to control greenhouse gas emissions

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Air Brake System Market- The automotive air brake system market is segmented by application (trucks and buses) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report Here!

Global Automotive Cross Car Beam Market- The automotive cross car beam market is segmented by type (SUV/MPV, hatchback, and sedan) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report Here!

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-filters-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

