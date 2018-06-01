Automotive Glass Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2025: Increasing Applications of Glass & Penetration of Smart Glass are Driving the Global Automotive Glass Market

The value of the automotive glass market projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2017 to 2025, growing from USD 16.21 Billion in 2017 to reach a market size of USD 23.59 Billion by 2025.

Increasing vehicle production, especially the SUV segment, and increasing glass applications as well as average area per car are some of the key factors fueling the glass demand in the automotive industry. Additionally, safety regulations related to glass, demand for light weight glass, upcoming smart glass technologies that enhance visibility and provide protection from UV rays are few other factors influencing the demand of glass in the automotive industry.

Laminated glass is the fastest growing segment globally. Laminated glass has major application in the vehicle windshield. Laminated side glazing in automobiles is one of the most desired automotive technologies. Some European OEMs such as BMW and Mercedes have standardized side glazing in some of their top selling models. It provides enhanced safety to passengers in case the vehicle rolls over in an accident.

Sunroof is the largest and fastest growing smart glass application in the automotive smart glass market. It provides more control to the user to manage natural light in the vehicle. Smart glass technology in sunroof is being used by Daimler and Mercedes-Benz models such as SL, SLK series. Technological advancements, presence of interested industry players, and high demand of energy efficient products also play an important role in the growth of the market for sunroof made of smart glass.

Passenger Car is the largest and the fastest growing automotive glass aftermarket. Various factors such as stringent and regionally varying regulations, accident rates, technological advancements such as smart glass and demand for privacy glass will influence the demand of automotive glass aftermarket. The regional and local players also play an important role in the automotive glass aftermarket.

Rearview mirror is the largest segment of the device embedded automotive glass market. Rearview mirror is among the first applications of device embedded glass in passenger cars. It not only provides important information to the driver when parking the vehicle but also warns about any obstacle approaching the vehicle from behind. Technological advancements by Gentex (US) and Samvardhana Motherson (India) have ensured that device embedded rearview mirrors are available at economical price point.

Asia Oceania is estimated to be largest automotive glass market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging countries such as China and India. China, Japan, and India are among the top five passenger vehicle manufacturers in the world.

Key factors restraining the growth of the automotive glass market include the high capital cost required to setup a glass plant, which restricts geographic expansions, and the use of polycarbonate glazing instead of glass in vehicles. The automotive glass market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players.

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the market are Saint-Gobain (France), Asahi Glass (Japan), Fuyao Glass (China), Samvardhana Motherson (India), Webasto (Germany) and Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods

2.3.2 Primary Participants

2.4 Factor Analysis

2.4.1 Introduction

2.4.2 Demand-Side Analysis

2.4.2.1 Increasing Vehicle PARC and Sales Driving the Demand for Automotive Glass Aftermarket

2.4.2.2 Increasing Production of SUVs and Luxury Passenger Cars Driving the Automotive Glass OE Market

2.4.2.3 Growing Demand for Advanced Materials for Automotive Glass Manufacturing

2.4.3 Supply-Side Analysis

2.4.3.1 Technological Advancements

2.4.3.2 Increasing Demand for IR-PVB Glass Material

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6 Data Triangulation

2.7 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Automotive Glass Market

4.2 Automotive Glass Market, By Region

4.3 Automotive Glass Market, By Application

4.4 Automotive Glass Market, By Material Type

4.5 Automotive Glass OE Market, By Vehicle Type

4.6 Automotive Smart Glass Market, By Technology

4.7 Automotive Smart Glass Market, By Application

4.8 Automotive Device Embedded Glass Market, By Application

4.9 Automotive Glass Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

4.10 Automotive Glass Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Applications of Glass & Penetration of Smart Glass are Driving the Global Automotive Glass Market

5.2.1.2 OE Fitted Laminated Side Glazing to Fuel the Market for Laminated Glazing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Capital Cost Required for Setting Up Automotive Glass Plant Restricts Geographic Expansion

5.2.2.2 Polycarbonate Glazing as an Alternative to Glass

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Smart Glass: Lightweight & Energy Efficient

5.2.3.2 Device Embedded Glass

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Cost of Glass in Independent Aftermarket (IAM)

5.2.4.2 Optimum Thickness and Strength

5.2.5 Macro-Indicator Analysis

5.2.5.1 Introduction

5.2.5.2 Premium Vehicle Sales as A Percentage of Total Sales

5.2.5.3 GDP (USD Billion)

5.2.5.4 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)

5.2.5.5 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)

5.2.6 Macro Indicators Influencing the Acoustic Materials Market for Top 3 Countries

5.2.6.1 China

5.2.6.2 US

5.2.6.3 Japan



6 Automotive Glass Market, By Glass Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Laminated Glass

6.3 Tempered Glass

6.4 Other Glass



7 Automotive Glass Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Windshield

7.3 Sidelite

7.4 Backlite

7.5 Rear Quarter Glass

7.6 Sideview Mirror

7.7 Rearview Mirror



8 Automotive Glass Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Car

8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

8.4 Truck

8.5 Bus



9 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Glass Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

9.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

9.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

9.5 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)



10 Automotive Glass Market, By Material Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 IR PVB

10.3 Metal Coated Glass

10.4 Tinted Glass

10.5 Others



11 Automotive Smart Glass Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Active Smart Glass

11.1.1.1 Suspended Particle Device (SPD) Glass

11.1.1.2 Electrochromic (EC) Glass

11.1.1.3 Liquid Crystal (LC)/Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) Glass

11.1.2 Passive Glass

11.1.2.1 Photochromic Glass

11.1.2.2 Thermochromic Glass



12 Automotive Smart Glass Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction:

12.2 Dimmable Mirror

12.3 Windshield

12.4 Sunroof

12.5 Sidelite/Backlite



13 Device Embedded Glass Market, By Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Device Embedded Rearview Mirror

13.3 Device Embedded Windshield



14 Automotive Glass Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Passenger Car

14.3 Commercial Vehicle



15 Automotive Glass Market, By Region

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Asia Oceania

15.2.1 China

15.2.2 India

15.2.3 Japan

15.2.4 South Korea

15.2.5 Asia Oceania: Other Countries

15.3 Europe

15.3.1 France

15.3.2 Germany

15.3.3 Italy

15.3.4 Spain

15.3.5 Turkey

15.3.6 UK

15.3.7 Europe: Other Countries

15.4 North America

15.4.1 Canada

15.4.2 Mexico

15.4.3 US

15.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

15.5.1 Brazil

15.5.2 Russia

15.5.3 RoW: Other Countries



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Competitive Scenario

16.4 New Product Developments

16.4.1 Expansions

16.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

16.4.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Supply Contracts/ Collaborations/Joint Ventures



17 Company Profile

17.1 Saint-Gobain

17.2 Asahi Glass

17.3 Fuyao Glass

17.4 Samvardhana Motherson

17.5 Webasto

17.6 NSG

17.7 Gentex

17.8 Magna

17.9 Xinyi Glass

17.10 Corning



